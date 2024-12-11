Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Game Streams Overview Trailer

HD version of Wii game launches on January 16

Nintendo began streaming on Wednesday an overview trailer for the HD version of the Nintendo Wii game Donkey Kong Country Returns for Nintendo Switch. The video previews the gameplay:

The game will launch on January 16, and it will include the additional levels from the 3DS version. It will also feature 2-player local co-op.

The original Donkey Kong Country Returns game debuted for Wii in 2010. Nintendo released Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D , an updated version for 3DS, in 2013.

Nintendo released the Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze game, the fifth and most recent in the main Donkey Kong Country (DKC) series, for Nintendo Wii U in 2014. The game received a port adding Funky Kong as a playable character for Switch in May 2018.

Universal Studios Orlando's Super Nintendo World at its upcoming Universal Epic Universe theme park will feature a new area based on the DKC games. The park and area will open on May 22, 2025. The DKC area in Universal Studios Japan opened on Wednesday after a delay from spring 2024.

Source: Press release