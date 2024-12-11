K Manga Releases Uoyama's Opening the Door to Hinata-san's Heart Manga in English Digitally

Series ended in July 2023

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Kodansha 's K MANGA service announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Uoyama 's Opening the Door to Hinata-san's Heart ( Hinata-san, Hoshino Desu . ) manga. The entire series is available on the platform in English now.

Kodansha describes the story:

Meet Misaki Hoshino, a first-year high schooler and the most reliable guy in his class. Around a month after school starts, a teacher tasks him with delivering some handouts to his ever-absent classmate, Momo Hinata. However, upon meeting this girl who spent the last three years as a shut-in, Hoshino's life slowly begins to change. With Momo's feelings trapped behind her bedroom door, how will she make her after-school romcom dreams a reality?!

Uoyama launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine and on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in August 2022. The series ended in July 2023. Kodansha shipped the fourth and final compiled volume in September 2023.

Uoyama launched the Love's in Sight! ( Yankee-kun to Hakujō Girl ) manga on pixiv , Nico Nico Seiga , and Manga Hack in June 2018, and ended it in February 2022. Kodansha published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in May 2022. Viz Media licensed the manga, and debuted the first volume in April 2023.

