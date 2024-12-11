Synduality Echo of Ada Game's Systems Overview Trailer Reveals Open Network Test

Open network test runs from December 12-19

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming a systems overview trailer for its Synduality Echo of Ada game on Tuesday, and it revealed that there will be an open network test from December 12 at 6:00 a.m. EST to December 19 at 8:00 p.m. EST. The video also previewed gameplay, such as the game cycle, garage upgrades, Magus creation, Cradles, the Drifter Pass, and Solo Mode.

The game will launch on January 24, 2025 (January 23 in Japan) for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

Sony describes the game:

The year is 2222. It has been years since Tears of the New Moon, a mysterious rain, poured and wiped out almost the entire human race. The poisonous rain gave birth to deformed creatures devouring for humans, and humanity fled from the danger. As means for survival, the humans then build an underground haven; Amasia. In this new built dystopian city, on a pursuit of maintaining their existence, they run into an Artificial Intelligence named Magus. Not knowing how things will work between them, the story of how Humans and AI coinciding and trying to find their truths begin.

The game had its closed beta test that ran from March 28-April 1, and a closed network test that ran from September 13-16. The closed network test featured enhanced gameplay, more customization parts, AI Magus companions, upgraded combat abilities, balance changes, and more.

The game is part of, andproject, which includes a television anime . The second(quarter of a year) premiered on the, andchannels on January 8.exclusively streamed the secondstarting on January 9 in Japan. The anime's first premiered in July 2023. streamed the anime exclusively worldwide as it aired in Japan.streamed the anime in the U.S.

While the game is set in the year 2222, the anime is set 20 years after in 2242.

The franchise also has a manga spinoff titled Synduality: Ellie , focusing on the titular character, which launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in July 2023. Hiroshi Mishima is drawing the manga. The second and final compiled book volume will ship in Japan on January 28. The manga also has a novelization under Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J label. The franchise also has a separate novel spinoff "photo story" titled Synduality: Kaleido , which launched in Hobby Japan 's Monthly Hobby Japan magazine that July.



