'Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!' Manga Gets Stage Musical

Show runs April 11-20 in Tokyo, April 25-27 in Aichi

Yū Toyota announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Wednesday that the Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ( 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ) manga is inspiring a stage musical next April. CheriMaho The Musical will run from April 11 to April 20 at Tokyo Dome City Hall in Tokyo, and from April 25 to April 27 at the iplaza Toyohashi in Aichi. Toyota drew an illustration to celebrate the announcement.

The cast includes:

Ryo Matsuda as Kiyoshi Adachi

as Kiyoshi Adachi Yoshihiko Aramaki as Yūichi Kurosawa

as Yūichi Kurosawa Daichi Saeki as Masato Tsuge

Satsuki Nakayama as Minato Wataya

as Minato Wataya Kaho Takada as Nozomi Fujisaki

Yui Hasegawa as Mari Kurosawa

as Mari Kurosawa Naoya Gomoto as Asahina

Keita Kawajiri is writing and directing.

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Adachi, a thirty-year-old virgin, has developed the power to read people's minds by touching them. After a brush with his very handsome colleague, Adachi realizes he has a raging crush on none other than Adachi himself!

The manga began serialization on pixiv 's Gangan pixiv service in 2018.

The manga inspired a Japanese live-action television series that premiered on TV Tokyo in October 2020. Crunchyroll began streaming the series outside Japan in December 2020. The television series itself inspired a two-episode net spinoff that debuted on the Tsutaya Premium streaming service in December 2020. The series received a live-action film sequel that opened in Japan in April 2022.

The television anime debuted on January 10. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and is also streaming an English dub . A special edited compilation of the anime is currently screening in theaters in Japan. A special book was distributed in limited quantities in the first week of release.

The manga also inspired a live-action Thai series.

