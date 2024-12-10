'Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!' Compilation Screenings Offer Manga Short

Bonus 4-page manga features original story

The official website for the anime of Yū Toyota 's Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ( 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ) manga revealed on December 6 that a special book will be distributed in limited quantities in the first week of the anime's special compilation screenings. The special book includes a four-page manga short with an original story by Toyota, as well as a new illustration of Adachi and Kurosawa by Toyota. The booklet will be handed out from this Friday until December 19.

The anime's special compilation screeninga will start on Friday in Japan.

The special compilation highlights Adachi and Kurosawa's journey to their love story with new recordings of the anime's main cast Chiaki Kobayashi and Ryōta Suzuki . It includes story sequences that were not depicted in the television anime. The anime's director Yoshiko Okuda is directing the compilation. The new ending theme song is included in the anime's soundtrack CD album that will launch on Wednesday.

The television anime debuted on January 10. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and is also streaming an English dub .

Chiaki Kobayashi stars as 30-year-old salaryman Kiyoshi Adachi, and Ryōta Suzuki as his elite, handsome co-worker Yūichi Kurosawa. Other cast members include Makoto Furukawa as Masato Tsuge, Gen Sato as Minato Wataya, Yusuke Shirai as Yuta Rokkaku, and Ami Koshimizu as Nozomi Fujisaki.

Yoshiko Okuda ( Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- ) directed the anime at Satelight . Takahiro Kishida ( Durarara!! , Haikyu!! , Puella Magi Madoka Magica ) designed the characters, and Tomoko Konparu ( Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- , Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% , Nodame Cantabile ) oversaw the series scripts. Tomoki Hasegawa composed the music.

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Adachi, a thirty-year-old virgin, has developed the power to read people's minds by touching them. After a brush with his very handsome colleague, Adachi realizes he has a raging crush on none other than Adachi himself!

The manga began serialization on pixiv 's Gangan pixiv service in 2018.

The manga inspired a Japanese live-action television series that premiered on TV Tokyo in October 2020. Crunchyroll began streaming the series outside Japan in December 2020. The television series itself inspired a two-episode net spinoff that debuted on the Tsutaya Premium streaming service in December 2020. The series received a live-action film sequel that opened in Japan in April 2022.

The manga also inspired a live-action Thai series.