'Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!' Anime Gets English Dub

announced on Tuesday that it will stream an Englishfor the television anime adaptation of's) manga. All 12 dubbed episodes will begin streaming on Wednesday. The English cast includes:

Additional voices include Bev Mageto , Rissa Mazzuca , Kalyn McCabe , Monet Lerner , John Gerhardt , and Jack Reeder .

Jason Lord is directing the dub , and Susie Nixon is producing. Macy Anne Johnson is adapting the script. Gino Palencia , Rickey Watkins , and Neal Malley are the mixers. Victor Acosta is the engineer.

The anime debuted on January 10 on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Chiaki Kobayashi stars as 30-year-old salaryman Kiyoshi Adachi, and Ryōta Suzuki as his elite, handsome co-worker Yūichi Kurosawa. Other cast members include Makoto Furukawa as Masato Tsuge, Gen Sato as Minato Wataya, Yusuke Shirai as Yuta Rokkaku, and Ami Koshimizu as Nozomi Fujisaki.

Yoshiko Okuda ( Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- ) directed the anime at Satelight . Takahiro Kishida ( Durarara!! , Haikyu!! , Puella Magi Madoka Magica ) designed the characters, and Tomoko Konparu ( Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- , Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% , Nodame Cantabile ) oversaw the series scripts. Tomoki Hasegawa composed the music.

Koe ni Naranai yo perform the opening theme song "Hajimete wa Zenbu-kun ga Ii," and stars Chiaki Kobayashi and Ryōta Suzuki perform the ending theme song "Magical Love."

A special edited compilation of the anime will screen in theaters in 2024.

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Adachi, a thirty-year-old virgin, has developed the power to read people's minds by touching them. After a brush with his very handsome colleague, Adachi realizes he has a raging crush on none other than Adachi himself!

The manga began serialization on pixiv 's Gangan pixiv service in 2018.

The manga inspired a Japanese live-action television series that premiered on TV Tokyo in October 2020. Crunchyroll began streaming the series outside Japan in December 2020. The television series itself inspired a two-episode net spinoff that debuted on the Tsutaya Premium streaming service on December 2020. The series received a live-action film sequel that opened in Japan in April 2022.

The manga also inspired a live-action Thai series.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)