Nihon Falcom Reveals Ys X: Proud Nordics Game for Release in 2025

Nihon Falcom announced Ys X: Proud Nordics , an updated version of its Ys X: Nordics game, on Thursday. The game will launch in 2025. Nihon Falcom did not reveal the platforms for the game.

The game will feature new story and adventure elements.

Ys X: Nordics is the latest entry in Nihon Falcom's Ys role-playing game series. The game launched in Japan for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in September 2023.

NIS America released Ys X: Nordics in English on October 25 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. The release includes Japanese and English audio, and English and French text. The PC version also includes Japanese text.

NIS America describes the game:

Following their tenuous encounter at sea, the young red-haired adventurer Adol Christin and the proud pirate Karja Balta find themselves bound by fate – and the mysterious power of Mana! As they search for a way to undo the mystical ties that bind them, they soon find themselves caught up in a conflict between two factions: the seafaring warriors known as the Normans and the enigmatic and seemingly immortal Griegr. In order to save the people of Obelia Gulf, Adol and Karja must navigate the depths of their unexpected bond and the power that it grants them.

The game now allows for "Solo Mode" combat where players control one character with automatic support from another character, as well as "Combination Mode," which allows players to control two characters simultaneously. The game also features a navigable ship that players can use to explore the seas and archipelago, as well as engage in ship-to-ship combat.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox , the previous entry in the series, launched for PS4 in Japan in September 2019. NIS America released the game for PS4 in the U.S. and Europe in February 2021. The game launched for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in July 2021. The game launched for PS5 in North America and Europe in May 2023.

Source: Nihon Falcom's X/Twitter account via Gematsu