Thunderbolt Fantasy Puppet Show's 'Final Chapter Film' Reveals February 21 Opening in Video

The staff for Thunderbolt Fantasy: Tōriken Yūki Saishūshō , the "final chapter" movie for the Thunderbolt Fantasy puppet show franchise, announced in a teaser promotional video on Saturday that the film will open in theaters in Japan on February 21.

Image via Thunderbolt Fantasy's X/Twitter © 2016 Thunderbolt Fantasy Project

The fourth season for the show premiered on October 5.

The new sequel project for the Thunderbolt Fantasy franchise is both the fourth season and the Thunderbolt Fantasy: Tōriken Yūki Saishūshō film.

The first season premiered in July 2016, and the Thunderbolt Fantasy: The Sword of Life and Death film opened in Japan in December 2017. The second season Thunderbolt Fantasy Sword Seekers ( Thunderbolt Fantasy: Tōriken Yūki 2 ) premiered in Japan in October 2018. Thunderbolt Fantasy: Tōriken Yūki 3 , the third season of the franchise, premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed all three installments.

The Thunderbolt Fantasy - Seiyū Genka theatrical project opened in Japan in October 2019. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in December 2019 under the title Thunderbolt Fantasy: Bewitching Melody of the West .

Gen Urobuchi ( Madoka Magica , Fate/Zero , Psycho-Pass , Aldnoah.Zero ) was credited with the first season's original work, and he also wrote the scripts and served as chief supervisor. Nitroplus was credited with the character designs, and Good Smile Company was credited as the "modeling adviser." PILI Multimedia Inc., a well-known hand puppet drama production company in Taiwan, produced the series. Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Aldnoah.Zero , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) composed the music and Yoshikazu Iwanami was the sound director.