Thunderbolt Fantasy Puppet Show's Sequel Project is 4th Season in 2024, 'Final Chapter Film' in 2025

The Nitroplus booth at AnimeJapan announced on Saturday that the previously announced sequel project for the Thunderbolt Fantasy puppet-show franchise is both a fourth season in 2024 and a "final chapter" movie in 2025.

Thunderbolt Fantasy: Tōriken Yūki 3 , the third season of the franchise, premiered in April 2021.

The first season premiered in July 2016, and the Thunderbolt Fantasy: The Sword of Life and Death film opened in Japan in December 2017. The second season Thunderbolt Fantasy Sword Seekers ( Thunderbolt Fantasy: Tōriken Yūki 2 ) premiered in Japan in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed all three installments.

The Thunderbolt Fantasy - Seiyū Genka theatrical project opened in Japan in October 2019. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in December 2019 under the title Thunderbolt Fantasy: Bewitching Melody of the West .

Gen Urobuchi ( Madoka Magica , Fate/Zero , Psycho-Pass , Aldnoah.Zero ) was credited with the first season's original work, and he also wrote the scripts and served as chief supervisor. Nitroplus was credited with the character designs, and Good Smile Company was credited as the "modeling adviser." PILI Multimedia Inc., a well-known hand puppet drama production company in Taiwan, produced the series. Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Aldnoah.Zero , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) composed the music and Yoshikazu Iwanami was the sound director.