Crunchyroll Reveals 'Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time' Anime's English Dub

Series starts streaming on Wednesday

Crunchyroll

dub

announced the simultaneous Englishfor the television anime of's) light novel series on Tuesday.will stream the anime's Englishunder the title. The anime's first episode streams on Wednesday.

The anime will premiere first on the d Anime Store and the ABEMA streaming service on January 1 at 10:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. EST). It will then run one week later on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels, and then two weeks later on AT-X .

Nene Hieda (Reyva's Japanese voice actress) is a member of the voice actress artist unit DIALOGUE+ , which is performing the anime's opening theme song "TREASURE!." Moeka Koizumi (Máni's Japanese voice actress) is part of the voice actor unit harmoe , which is performing the ending theme song "Twinkle Days."

Naoyuki Kuzuya ( Saiyuki Gaiden , Bikkuriman 2000 , Bikini Warriors ) is directing the anime at Studio Comet . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Edens Zero , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is in charge of series script, Sayaka Anesaki ( Tohai: Ura Rate Mahjong Tohai Roku ) is designing the characters, and Hiroshi Nakamura ( Sweet Reincarnation , Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga ) is in charge of music.

Kogitsunemaru launched the novels on AlphaPolis ' website in 2017. AlphaPolis published the novels' first volume with illustration by Hitogome in February 2018. The novels' 17th volume shipped on December 18. The novels won the Reader Award at AlphaPolis ' 10th Fantasy Shōsetsu Award in 2017.

Tarō Sasakama launched the manga adaptation on AlphaPolis ' website in August 2018. AlphaPolis published the manga's eighth compiled book volume also on December 18.

AlphaPolis ' Alpha Manga service is publishing the manga in English under the title Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time . AlphaPolis is also releasing the manga in compiled volumes digitally on Amazon , and released the sixth volume on April 26. AlphaPolis describes the story:

Not even a hero, Takumi Iruma gets accidentally mixed in with a group of heroes chosen to be summoned to another world. As compensation for the mix-up, a goddess offers him the right to choose any skill he wishes for! Hoping for a peaceful and quiet life that has nothing to do with fighting or going into battle, he chooses a seemingly boring creation skill. However, it turns out "alchemy" is the most powerful skill that allows him to create everything from a holy sword to flying ships! This cheat skill he unexpectedly acquired turns him into a wealthy merchant and makes him undefeatable in battles! A heartwarming adventure story about (possibly) the most powerful alchemist in another world!

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)