CyberAgent Establishes New Anime Studio CA Soa

CyberAgent announced on Friday that it has established the new anime studio CA Soa, headed by former Sunrise producer Masakazu Ogawa ( Mobile Suit Gundam AGE , Gundam Build Fighters , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ). The subsidiary studio aims to produce high quality anime content for a global audience.

Image via CyberAgent's website © CyberAgent, Inc.

The new studio will set up its office in Tokyo's Nerima ward this spring.

CyberAgent established Cygames in 2011, and the company has produced games such as Rage of Bahamut and Granblue Fantasy . Cygames established an anime division in March 2015 and the anime production subsidiary Cygames Pictures in April 2016. The company has worked on anime productions inspired by its games including Rage of Bahamut Genesis , Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul , Granblue Fantasy the Animation , and Uma Musume Pretty Derby .

CyberAgent and Cygames established the CA-Cygames Anime Fund in June 2017. The fund has allowed both companies to invest in anime production committees, acquire streaming rights, and acquire game adaptation rights. Some of the anime in which the fund has invested include Hinomaru Zumō , Zombie Land Saga , and As Miss Beelzebub Likes .

Kadokawa Corporation formed a capital alliance with CyberAgent , Inc. and Sony in February 2021 with the goals to strengthen the Global Media Mix Strategy to expand Kadokawa 's IPs worldwide, and to cooperate with CyberAgent and Sony for "mutual exploitation of each other's business, expertise, and other strengths."

CyberAgent acquired stage production company Nelke Planning in June 2023. The company most recently acquired the creative company Nitroplus in June 2024.

Source: CyberAgent





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.