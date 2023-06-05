CyberAgent Group Adds Stage Production Company Nelke Planning

Companies aim to expand performances to overseas markets

Image via CyberAgent

Touken Ranbu

Inc. announced on Monday that it has added Tokyo anime stage production company(live-action musicals for) by acquiring outstanding shares. The companies did not disclose the acquisition price or ownership ratio.

Nelke Planning 's structure will remain the same. Sachiko Nogami will continue to serve as president of Nelke Planning . Through synergy with Nelke Planning , CyberAgent aims to expand its performances to overseas markets.

Nelke Planning was founded in August 1994. The company has produced multiple live-action musicals and productions based on manga series. It has also cooperated in casting for various anime.

CyberAgent established Cygames in 2011, and the company has produced games such as Rage of Bahamut and Granblue Fantasy . Cygames established an anime division in March 2015 and the anime production subsidiary Cygames Pictures in April 2016. The company has worked on anime productions inspired by its games including Rage of Bahamut Genesis , Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul , and Granblue Fantasy the Animation .

CyberAgent and Cygames established the CA-Cygames Anime Fund in June 2017. The fund has allowed both companies to invest in anime production committees, acquire streaming rights, and acquire game adaptation rights. Some of the anime in which the fund has invested include Hinomaru Zumō , Zombie Land Saga , and As Miss Beelzebub Likes .

Kadokawa Corporation formed a capital alliance with CyberAgent , Inc. and Sony in February 2021 with the goals to strengthen the Global Media Mix Strategy to expand Kadokawa 's IPs worldwide, and to cooperate with CyberAgent and Sony for "mutual exploitation of each other's business, expertise, and other strengths."

Sources: CyberAgent, Animation Business Journal ( Tadashi Sudo )





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.