Miss Kuroitsu From the Monster Development Department Manga Listed to End With 10th Volume

Miss Kuroitsu From the Monster Development Department ( Kaijin Kaihatsubu no Kuroitsu-san )

Amazon is listing the 10th compiled book volume of'smanga as the final one. The volume is slated for release on March 12.

The manga centers on Kuroitsu, an assistant researcher in the superhuman research & development department of Agastya, a villainous secret organization that battles with heroes who try to save the world. Kuroitsu lives a busy life in Agastya, caught between the absurd requests of her bosses; making presentations; implementing new features into superhumans; and getting results within the allotted time, budget, and spec requests; all without vacation.

Mizusaki launched the manga on Flex Comic's Comic Meteor website in April 2019. Flex Comic published the manga's ninth volume on August 8.

The manga inspired an anime in January 2022. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime, and is also streaming an English dub .

Source: Amazon Japan