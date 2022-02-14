Crunchyroll Streams English Dub of Miss Kuroitsu From the Monster Development Department Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Saturday that it is streaming the English dub of the anime of Hiroaki Mizusaki 's Miss Kuroitsu From the Monster Development Department ( Kaijin Kaihatsubu no Kuroitsu-san ) manga. The first episode is available now. Crunchyroll did not announce the English dub cast with the announcement.

The anime premiered on Asahi Broadcasting , TV Asahi , and 24 affiliated channels within the "ANiMAZiNG!!!" block on January 8. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in Japanese as well, and it describes the story:

Miss Kuroitsu From the Monster Development Department follows the work-life of Touka Kuroitsu, who works for a company that creates monsters for the secret organization Agastya, an evil organization that fights allies of justice. Kuroitsu doesn't fight heroes, she fights against the unreasonable demands of her work.

Kaori Maeda voices protagonist Tōka Kuroitsu, while Satomi Amano voices Wolf Bate. Yuichiro Umehara voices Professor Sadamaki. The anime features different famous "hero actors" as narrators for each episode, with each new actor revealed during airing as episode synopses go up on the anime's official website. In addition, real-life Japanese "local heroes" (regional stage actors who play characters modeled after tokusatsu heroes) will also appear as characters in the anime.

Hisashi Saito ( Haganai , The Testament of Sister New Devil , Heaven's Lost Property ) is directing the anime at Quad . Katsuhiko Takayama ( Ga-Rei: Zero , And Yet the Town Moves , Aldnoah.Zero ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kazuya Morimae ( Haganai , The Testament of Sister New Devil animation director) is designing the characters for animation.

Male idol group AXXX1S is performing the anime's opening theme song "Special Force." All-female idol group Maybe Me is performing the show's ending theme songs "Aimai Identity" and "Destiny."

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)