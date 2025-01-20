The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Anime Gets English Dub

Image via Shinmai Ossan Bōkensha anime's website ©岸馬きらく・ホビージャパン/2024新米オッサン冒険者製作委員会

announced on Monday that it will stream an Englishfor the television anime adaptation of's) novel series. All 12 dubbed episodes will debut on the service on Tuesday.

The English cast includes:

Lee George is directing the dub , and Zach Bolton is producing. Matthew Greenbaum is handling the adaptation. Matt Grounds is the mixer, and Ian Amerson is the engineer.

The anime debuted on July 1 on TV Tokyo and ABEMA . Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Akira Kushida performs the opening theme song "Arano ni Sake yo Bōkensha-tachi" (Bloom in the Wasteland O Adventurers), and Chiai Fujikawa performs the ending theme song "Sagashimono" (Looking for Something).

Shin Katagai ( Re:Stage! Dream Days ) directed the anime at Yumeta Company . Kasumi Tsuchida ( Lapis Re:LiGHTs ) handled series composition. Mari Eguchi designed the characters. Tomotaka Ohsumi ( Handyman Saitō in Another World ) composed the music. Toshiki Kameyama ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) was the sound director.

The "shōnen story aimed at middle-aged readers" follows Rick Gladiator, a guild clerk who strives to become an adventurer. Common sense says that it is best to start the path of an adventurer at a young age, as it takes training to gain magical powers. However, Rick is starting after he turned 30. Thanks to working with Orichalcum Fist, a legendary party of the most powerful adventurers in the land, he already lived an unimaginable life with top-ranking fighting abilities. With skills honed by literal "Monster-class" masters from dragons to vampires, Rick takes on one elite adventurer after another.

HJ Novels published the first novel volume in the ongoing series with illustrations by Tea ( Villainess Level 99 ) in December 2018. Ken Ogino ( Lady Justice ) has been serializing a manga adaptation on Comic Fire since November 2019.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)