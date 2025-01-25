Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Game's Trailer Highlights Naval Combat

Game launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam on February 21

Sega streamed a trailer on Wednesday for Ryu ga Gotoku Studio's Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii ( Ryū ga Gotoku 8 Gaiden: Pirates in Hawaii ) game, and it previews the naval combat, crew recruitment, and ship customization of the game.

Sega will release the game worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam on February 21, one week earlier than its originally planned release date of February 28.

The game features Goro Majima as the protagonist, and takes place half a year after Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth . The story centers on Goro after he arrives at a beach after losing his memory, and how he comes to lead a band of pirates.

The game has three main locations: Hawaii, Rich Island, and Madlantis. Players can command a ship and sail to various islands.

New Game+ will be included as free DLC in a patch following the game's release, as opposed to paid DLC like in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth .

Those who pre-order the standard, deluxe, or collector's edition of the game will get the Ichiban Kasuga Pirate Crew & Special Outfit, which will add Ichiban and his pet crawfish Nancy to the player's pirate crew, as well as two of Ichiban's outfits.

The deluxe edition includes a "Legendary Pirate Crew Pack," a ship customization pack, an outfit pack, and an extra karaoke and CD pack. The collector's edition includes the same extras as the Deluxe Edition but also adds an acrylic standee, an eye patch, a treasure coin pin, and a pirate flag.

The Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth ( Ryū ga Gotoku 8 ) adventure role-playing game launched in January 2024 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam . The game is a direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon . Sega announced the game in September 2022 as the eighth and newest mainline entry in the Yakuza / Like A Dragon franchise.

Sega and its Ryu ga Gotoku Studio revealed a new game with the development codename "Project Century" during The Game Awards on December 12.

