Sakamoto Days Anime Casts Yasuhiro Mamiya, Yumi Uchiyama

Pair play Boiled, Obiguro in show's 4th episode

The staff of the television anime of Yuuto Suzuki 's Sakamoto Days manga revealed two more cast members and a preview video for the fourth episode on Saturday. The new cast includes Yasuhiro Mamiya as Boiled (pictured left below) and Yumi Uchiyama as Obiguro (pictured right below).

Image courtesy of TMS Entertainment © Yuto Suzuki/SHUEISHA, SAKAMOTO DAYS PROJECT

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo and affiliated channels on January 11, and the series also debuted on Netflix on January 11. Netflix lists the anime's "Part 1" with 11 weekly episodes, and confirms that it will stream "Part 2" this July.

Masaki Watanabe ( KADO - The Right Answer , Bartender , several Battle Spirits anime) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment . Taku Kishimoto ( BLUELOCK , Haikyu!! , Moriarty the Patriot ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yō Moriyama ( Lupin the IIIrd: Goemon's Blood Spray , Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen's Gravestone ) is the character designer.

Vaundy performs the opening theme song "Hashire Sakamoto" (Run, Sakamoto). Conton Candy performs the ending theme song "Futsū" (Normal).

Suzuki published a one-shot titled "Sakamoto" in Jump Giga in December 2019, and then launched the main manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in November 2020.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the manga:

Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villaines and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! the chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!

Viz Media is also publishing the manga in print.

Source: Press release