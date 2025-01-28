Asa Kuwayoshi's Haido! Manga Ends

Manga about 2 girls exploring abandoned roads launched in 2023

Image via Amazon ©Asa Kuwayoshi, Kadokawa

Monthly Comic Cune

HAIDO!

The March issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's(Abandoned Roads) manga on Monday.

The manga centers on a transfer student named Setsuna Yoshinaga and her classmate Ringo. With her quiet demeanor, Setsuna is called the "Snow Princess," but she bursts into a smile when she talks about abandoned roads. In order to see her cute smile, Ringo starts to explore abandoned roads with Setsuna.

Kuwayoshi launched the manga in Monthly Comic Cune in March 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2023, and the third and final volume will ship on February 27.

Kuwayoshi recently launched the Mofu Mofu Yashiki no Neko to Ore (The Fluffy Mansion Cat and Me) manga in Shonengahosha 's Nekopanchi ( Neko Punch ) magazine in July 2024.

Kuwayoshi launched the Granny Girl Hinata-chan ( Rōjoteki Shōjo Hinata-chan ) manga in Coamix 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in 2015. The manga ended in its 11th compiled book volume that shipped in June 2022. KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki publishes the manga in English digitally.



Source: Monthly Comic Cune March issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.