Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny Game Remaster Announced for 2025

Game originally launched for PS2 in 2002

CAPCOM announced during the " CAPCOM Spotlight + Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase - February 2025" livestream on Tuesday that the Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny game will get a remastered edition for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2025.

A remastered edition of Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny, originally released in 2002, is officially under production.



Stay tuned for additional updates!#CAPCOM #Onimusha #Onimusha2 pic.twitter.com/7Mo6X5yGb5 — Onimusha (@OnimushaGame) February 4, 2025

The game originally launched for the PlayStation 2 in Japan in March 2002, in North America in August 2002, and in Europe in October 2002.

CAPCOM unveiled the Onimusha: Way of the Sword game during The Game Awards in December.

CAPCOM debuted the Onimusha Sengoku-era survival action game series in 2001. The games in the series retell stories from the Sengoku era but with supernatural elements. The latest game in the series, a remaster of Onimusha: Warlords , launched in January 2019.

The game series previously inspired the Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams CG film in 2006. The film compiles the CG-animated footage from CAPCOM 's Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams PlayStation 2 video game and also adds extra animated scenes.

An anime based on the franchise, debuted worldwide on Netflix in November 2023. Shin'ya Sugai directed the anime at Sublimation . Famed director Takashi Miike (live-action Ichi the Killer , Blade of the Immortal , Crows Zero , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , Terraformars ) served as the supervising director.