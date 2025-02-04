News
Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny Game Remaster Announced for 2025
posted on by Anita Tai
CAPCOM announced during the "CAPCOM Spotlight + Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase - February 2025" livestream on Tuesday that the Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny game will get a remastered edition for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2025.
A remastered edition of Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny, originally released in 2002, is officially under production.— Onimusha (@OnimushaGame) February 4, 2025
Stay tuned for additional updates!#CAPCOM #Onimusha #Onimusha2 pic.twitter.com/7Mo6X5yGb5
The game originally launched for the PlayStation 2 in Japan in March 2002, in North America in August 2002, and in Europe in October 2002.
CAPCOM unveiled the Onimusha: Way of the Sword game during The Game Awards in December.
CAPCOM debuted the Onimusha Sengoku-era survival action game series in 2001. The games in the series retell stories from the Sengoku era but with supernatural elements. The latest game in the series, a remaster of Onimusha: Warlords, launched in January 2019.
The game series previously inspired the Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams CG film in 2006. The film compiles the CG-animated footage from CAPCOM's Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams PlayStation 2 video game and also adds extra animated scenes.
An anime based on the franchise, debuted worldwide on Netflix in November 2023. Shin'ya Sugai directed the anime at Sublimation. Famed director Takashi Miike (live-action Ichi the Killer, Blade of the Immortal, Crows Zero, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, Terraformars) served as the supervising director.
Source: CAPCOM Spotlight + Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase livestream