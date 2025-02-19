Ascendence of a Bookworm's 2nd Part Manga Will End in Next Volume

Suzuka launched manga adaptation in 2018

Image via Amazon © Suzuka, Miya Kazuki, TO Books

The 12th compiled book volume of Suzuka's manga adaptation of the second part of's) "biblia fantasy" light novel series revealed on February 15 that the manga will end with its next volume.

The novels have four different manga adaptations, each for different parts of the story and corresponding to multiple novels in the series. The novels also have a fifth part, which does not yet have a manga adaptation. Suzuka's adaptation of the second part launched in TO Books ' Comic Corona (now Corona EX) website in September 2018. Suzuka also drew the manga adaptation of the first part, which ran in the Nico Nico Video website from October 2015 to December 2017, before transferring to Comic Corona and running there until July 2018. The first part's story roughly lines up with the first television anime adaptation, while the second part's story roughly line up with the second and third season of the anime.

Ryō Namino is drawing the adaptation of Part 3, which launched in Comic Corona in April 2018 and is ongoing. Hikaru Katsuki is drawing the adaptation of Part 4, which launched in Comic Corona in December 2020 and is ongoing. J-Novel Club is releasing the manga adaptations of Parts 1-4.

Kazuki began the original novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in 2013, and ended the web novel in 2017. You Shiina illustrates the print edition. The main series ended with its 33rd volume (volume 12 of part 5) in December 2023. The novel series now has over 11 million copies in circulation (including digital copies).

The Hannelore no Kizokuin Gonensei spinoff story launched on the same website in 2017 and is still ongoing.

J-Novel Club is releasing both the light novels and some of the various manga adaptations in English. J-Novel Club describes the story:

A certain college girl who's loved books ever since she was a little girl dies in an accident and is reborn in another world she knows nothing about. She is now Myne, the sickly five-year-old daughter of a poor soldier. To make things worse, the world she's been reborn in has a very low literacy rate and books mostly don't exist. She'd have to pay an enormous amounts of money to buy one. Myne resolves herself: If there aren't any books, she'll just have to make them! Her goal is to become a librarian. This story begins with her quest to make books so she can live surrounded by them! Dive into this biblio-fantasy written for book lovers and bookworms!

The light novels inspired a television anime adaptation with three seasons by Ajia-do . The first anime season premiered in October 2019, and ended in December 2019 with 14 episodes. The second season premiered in Japan in April 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the first and second seasons as they aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub . Two original video anime ( OVA ) installments debuted with a limited edition of the first novel of the series' fifth part in March 2020.

The anime's third season premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the third season as it aired, and started streaming an English dub in May 2022. The anime will have a fourth season adapting the third part of the novels.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.