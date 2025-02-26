Anime Central Hosts Voice Actress/Singer Asami Imai

Image courtesy of Anime Central

The staff for the(ACen) event announced on Tuesday that it will host voice actress and singerat this year's event.

Imai's roles include Chihaya Kisaragi in THE IDOLM@STER , Kurisu Makise in Steins;Gate , Vira in Granblue Fantasy , Noire/Black Heart in Hyperdimension Neptunia , Ayumi Shinozaki in Corpse Party , and Izayoi in BlazBlue . She has also performed songs for THE IDOL M@STER , Senran Kagura: Ninja Flash! , Pastel Memories , Corpse Party: Tortured Souls , and Nyan Koi! .

The convention will also host director Keiichirō Saitō , producer Takafumi Nakame , animator Kaoru Tanimoto , and animator Mana Kudō as part of its partnership with Japan's Global Anime Challenge (GAC)

This year's ACen event will take place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center at Rosemont, IL on May 16-18.

Source: Press release