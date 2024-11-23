Interest
11 Anime Staffers Chosen to Go Abroad for Global Anime Challenge
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Global Anime Challenge (GAC) announced 11 candidates for its work abroad project on November 15. The candidates include three animators, three producers, and five directors from the anime industry .
ついにGAC候補生が決定、発表されました…！！— Global Anime Challenge PR (@globalanimePR) November 16, 2024
・伊藤優希（アニメーター）
・木村誠（プロデューサー）
・工藤真奈（アニメーター）
・小出卓史（監督）
・斎藤圭一郎（監督）
・史耕（プロデューサー）
・篠原啓輔（監督）
・谷本馨（アニメーター）
・中目貴史（プロデューサー）… pic.twitter.com/MYLIccSltb
Finally, the GAC candidates have been selected and announced…!!
・Yūki Itō (animator)
・Makoto Kimura (producer)
・Mana Kudō (animator)
・Takushi Koide (director)
・Keiichirō Saitō (director)
・Shikō (producer)
・Keisuke Shinohara (director)
・Kaoru Tanimoto (animator)
・Takafumi Nakame (producer)
・Ayumi Moriyama (director)
・Yūsuke Yamamoto (director)
( ※ Titles omitted, in [Japanese] phonetic order [by family name])
After several months of rigorous selection process, a total of 11 people were selected!
We will introduce them one by one!
The GAC website has published s short introduction or résumé for each candidate.
GAC was developed by the Japanese government and a handful of animation studios to nurture the next generation of animators. The project took its first steps in July with a press conference laying out the proposed two-year road map.
According to the road map, the participants will take part in an eight-month preparation program with lectures, workshops, and English language courses. Next, they will intern at animation studios outside Japan. The goal for the GAC project is for the candidates to “develop concept trailers to be presented at the world's top animation exhibition events” such as the Annecy International Film Festival in France and Anime Expo in 2026.
Sources: Global Anime Challenge's X/Twitter account, Global Anime Challenge's website