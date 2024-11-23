11 Anime Staffers Chosen to Go Abroad for Global Anime Challenge

These Japanese directors, animators, producers will intern at studios around the world

Image via x.com ©︎ Global Anime Challenge 2024 / All rights reserved

The Global Anime Challenge (GAC) announced 11 candidates for its work abroad project on November 15. The candidates include three animators, three producers, and five directors from the anime industry .

The GAC website has published s short introduction or résumé for each candidate.

GAC was developed by the Japanese government and a handful of animation studios to nurture the next generation of animators. The project took its first steps in July with a press conference laying out the proposed two-year road map.

According to the road map, the participants will take part in an eight-month preparation program with lectures, workshops, and English language courses. Next, they will intern at animation studios outside Japan. The goal for the GAC project is for the candidates to “develop concept trailers to be presented at the world's top animation exhibition events” such as the Annecy International Film Festival in France and Anime Expo in 2026.

Sources: Global Anime Challenge's X/Twitter account, Global Anime Challenge's website