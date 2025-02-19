Anime Central Hosts Keiichirō Saitō, Takafumi Nakame, Kaoru Tanimoto, Mana Kudō

Guests to share creative experiences, future visions at Global Anime Challenge panel in May event

Image via Anime Central

The staff for the(ACen) event announced last week that it will host director), producer), animator), and animator) at this year's event as part of its partnership with Japan's Global Anime Challenge (GAC).

The guests will share their creative experiences and future visions at their GAC panel.

GAC was developed by the Japanese government and a handful of animation studios to nurture the next generation of animators. The GAC's 11 candidates for its work abroad project include three animators, three producers, and five directors from the anime industry. The participants will take part in an eight-month preparation program with lectures, workshops, and English language courses.

This year's ACen event will take place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center at Rosemont, IL on May 16-18.

Sources: Anime Central, press release