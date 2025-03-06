News
Rock Is a Lady's Modesty Anime's Main Trailer Reveals More Cast, Theme Songs, April 3 TV Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the television anime of Hiroshi Fukuda's Rock is a Lady's Modesty (Rock wa Lady no Tashinamideshite) manga revealed on Thursday the anime's main visual and trailer, more cast, and April 3 television premiere. The trailer video reveals and previews the opening theme song "Ready to Rock" by BAND-MAID, and the ending theme song "Yume janai nara nanna no sa" (If it's not a dream, then what is it?) by Little Glee Monster.
The newly announced cast are:
The anime stars Akira Sekine as Lilisa Suzunomiya and Miyuri Shimabukuro as Otoha Kurogane.
Shinya Watada (Aikatsu Stars!, The IDOLM@STER Million Live!) is directing the anime at BN Pictures, and Ōri Yasukawa (Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation, Migi & Dali episode director) is the assistant director. Shogo Yasukawa (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, A Certain Scientific Railgun T) is in charge of series scripts, Risa Miyadani (Aikatsu! Planet, Wonderful Precure! The Movie!) is designing the characters, and Yasufumi Soejima (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure) is the visual director.
Additional staff members include:
- Color Key Artist: Masumi Ootsuka
- Art Director: Hirofumi Sakagami
- Art Setting: Yuichi Asami
- CG Director: Haruka Sakaguchi
- Compositing Director of Photography: Mika Watanabe
- Editing: Akari Saitō
- Sound Director: Hiromi Kikuta
The young lady x rock youth manga takes place in an all-girls' school where young, gorgeous, and ladylike girls from all over the country gather. A girl named Lilisa Suzunomiya, who became the daughter of a real estate tycoon after her mother remarried, gives up her guitar and love for rock music in order to act like a rich, young lady. But her passion for rock is rekindled when she meets a highly skilled drummer, who attends the same all girls' school.
Fukuda (Mushibugyō, Gofun-go no Sekai) launched the manga in Young Animal in October 2022. Hakusensha published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2023, and the seventh volume will ship on March 28.
Sources: Rock wa Lady no Tashinamideshite anime's website, Comic Natalie