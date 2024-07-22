Hiroshi Fukuda's Rock wa Lady no Tashinamideshite Manga Gets TV Anime Adaptation in 2025

Manga about ladylike girl who loves rock music launched in 2022

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine announced on Monday that Hiroshi Fukuda 's Rock wa Lady no Tashinamideshite ( Rock is a Lady's Modesty ) manga will get a television anime adaptation in 2025. Fukuda drew an illustration to celebrate the announcement:

Image via Young Animal magazine's X/Twitter account © Hiroshi Fukuda

Image via Amazon © Hiroshi Fukuda, Hakusensha

The young lady x rock youth manga takes place in an all-girls' school where young, gorgeous, and ladylike girls from all over the country gather. A girl named Ririsa Suzunomiya, who became the daughter of a real estate tycoon after her mother remarried, gives up her guitar and love for rock music in order to act like a rich, young lady. But her passion for rock is rekindled when she meets a highly skilled drummer, who attends the same all girls' school.

Fukuda launched the manga in Young Animal in October 2022. Hakusensha published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2023, and the fifth volume will release on July 29.

Fukuda serialized the original Mushibugyō manga from 2009 to 2010, and Shogakukan compiled and published three book volumes. Fukuda launched his new Jōjū Senjin!! Mushibugyō manga, which revamps the basic story, in 2011, and ended it in September 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 32nd and final compiled book volume in October 2017.

Jōjū Senjin!! Mushibugyō inspired a 26-episode television anime series that aired in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The manga also inspired three original video anime episodes bundled with the manga's 15th, 16th, and 17th volumes.

Fukuda launched the Gofun-go no Sekai manga in 2018 in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine, and ended it in 2019.

