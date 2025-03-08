Gegege no Kitaro Gets New Stage Play in August

Also: selection of episodes from 6 anime seasons to be rebroadcast starting on April 6

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the stage play adaptation of Shigeru Mizuki 's GeGeGe no Kitarō manga revealed that a new stage play will run in August. The play will run at the Meiji-za theater in Tokyo from August 2-16 and at the Shin Kabuki-za theater in Osaka from August 18-25.

Yasuyuki Tsutsumi is the new director and scriptwriter.

The play will star:

Yoshihiko Aramaki as GeGeGe no Kitarō (reprising role)

as (reprising role) Sumire Uesaka as Neko Musume (reprising role)

as Neko Musume (reprising role) Akio Ohtsuka as Nezumi Otoko (new)

as Nezumi Otoko (new) Ryota Hirono

Keisuke Ueda

Rurika Miya

Yūko Asano (played Sunakake Baba in previous play)

A previous stage play ran in Tokyo in July to August 2022.

The franchise also announced on Saturday it will air a new selection of episodes from the first through six seasons starting on April 6 at 9:00 a.m. on Fuji TV . Fuji TV revealed a visual featuring Mizuki and the different styles of Kitaro in the six seasons.

The latest GeGeGe no Kitarō anime — the sixth television anime incarnation — premiered in April 2018 and replaced Dragon Ball Super in the same timeslot. The show ended its run in March 2020 after 97 episodes.

The Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo ( The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe ) anime film opened in Japan in November 2023, and sold 111,500 tickets for 160,106,620 yen (about US$1.07 million) in its first three days.

Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo Shinsei-ban (True Birth Version), the recut version of the film, opened in theaters in Japan on October 4. The film's original screening run had a PG12 rating. The new version was rated R15+.

Mizuki's manga, which began in 1959 under the name Hakaba Kitarō , has spawned seven television series (including one Hakaba Kitarō anime), several animated movies, and two live-action films. The stories center on an inhuman boy who straddles the line between the human and supernatural worlds.