Gegege no Kitaro Series Gets Stage Play in 2022

Visual unveiled for stage play opening in Meijiza Theater in Tokyo

Shigeru Mizuki 's GeGeGe no Kitarō manga is inspiring a new stage play that will open in 2022 at the Meijiza Theater in Tokyo. An official Twitter account for the play opened on Sunday, and it revealed a visual: GGh43kLww8HyM

The year 2022 will mark the 100th anniversary of Mizuki's birth. Mizuki passed away in 2015 at 93 years old.

The latest GeGeGe no Kitarō anime — the sixth television anime incarnation — premiered in April 2018 and replaced Dragon Ball Super in the same timeslot. The show entered its "second year" in April 2019, and then entered its "final arc" titled the "Nurarihyon Arc" in October 2019. The show ended its run in March 2020 after 97 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The latest anime will get an anime film project titled Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo (Kintarō Birth: The Mystery of Gegege). The film is part of four "big projects" commemorating the 100-year anniversary of Mizuki's birth.

Mizuki's manga, which began in 1959 under the name Hakaba Kitarō , has spawned seven television series (including one Hakaba Kitarō anime), several animated movies, and two live-action films. The stories center on an inhuman boy who straddles the line between the human and supernatural worlds.

Sources: GeGeGe no Kitarō stage play's Twitter account, Comic Natalie

[(107) 23-218-4 # 1 0]