'Uglymug, Epicfighter' Anime's 1st Video Reveals Staff, July Debut

The official website for the television anime of Ryō Hiromatsu 's Busamen Gachi Fighter ( Uglymug, Epicfighter ) announced the anime's staff and July premiere in its first full promotional video on Saturday.

Toshiyuki Sone ( Haikyu!! To The Top , BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- ) is directing the anime at White Fox. Kenta Ihara ( Ishura two seasons, Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ) is in charge of series scripts, and Miki Matsumoto ( Angels of Death , Summer Time Rendering ) is designing the characters. EGG FIRM is producing the anime.

Additional staff members include:

The anime stars:

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global publishes the novel's manga adaptation by Osamu Kozuki under the English title Uglymug, Epicfighter , and describes the story:

His looks are -255, touching girls causes him pain, and sexual acts will literally tear him apart. Just what can our ex-salesman Shigeru get in the other world in exchange for such inconveniences...? This is an epic tale of one very ugly, but ridiculously strong man!

Kozuki launched the first manga adaptation in Monthly Big Gangan in 2017, and the series ended in 2020. Square Enix published six compiled book volumes of the manga.

Hiromatsu launched the novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2015, and published the final chapter in October 2022. Kobunsha published one volume of the novel in 2018.



Sources: Busa-men Gachi-Fighter anime's website, Comic Natalie