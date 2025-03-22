A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof Anime Reveals 3 More Cast Members

The staff for the television anime adaptation of HundredBurger 's A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof ( Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi ) manga revealed during the AnimeJapan 2025 event on Saturday three more cast members (name romanizations not confirmed):

Yui Ogura as Aoko Yoshida

M.A.O as Fumiko Kusagakure

Kyōka Moriya as Michiru Kusagakure

The anime will debut on AT-X on April 10 at 9:30 p.m., before airing later that evening on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and KTV. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

The anime will stream early on d Anime Store during a special screening period on April 3 between 8:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m. JST.

The anime stars (name spellings are not confirmed):

Yukihiro Miyamoto ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Fate/Extra Last Encore series director) is directing the anime at studio SHAFT . Fuyashi Tou ( Bakemonogatari , March comes in like a lion ) is overseeing the series scripts, Kazuya Shiotsuki ( Gourmet Girl Graffiti , March comes in like a lion ) is both the animation character designer and chief animation director, and Ryūnosuke Kasai ( 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life , Love After World Domination ) is composing the music. Additional staff includes:

The comedy manga's story centers on Satoko, a naive kunoichi (female ninja), and Konoha, a high school girl assassin. Satoko escapes from the ninja village, meets Konoha, and they start living together a life full of danger and excitement.

HundredBurger launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Comic Dengeki DaiohG magazine website in August 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in April 2024, and it will release the fifth volume on March 27. The manga was nominated in the Best Printed Manga category for the "Next Manga Awards" in 2022.



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.