Panasonic Releases 34-Minute English-Subtitled Anime The Land of Nomo For its Pavilion at Osaka World Expo

Panasonic Group opened a website on Friday to announce it has produced an original animation for the Osaka World Expo 2025 at the Panasonic Group Pavilion. The company is also streaming the full 34-minute anime on YouTube with English subtitles.

Panasonic Visuals Co., Ltd. and monofilmo Inc. produced the anime, based on an original story by Hiroaki Kubo. The anime stars Kana Ichinose as Sora, Megumi Han as Daichi, and Aoi Yūki as Rococo. Sakurako Ōhara performs the song "Yume wa Tsubasa" (Dreams are Wings). Yukinojo Mori wrote the lyrics and Takayuki Hattori composed the song.

Panasonic has also opened an English website for The Land of Nomo project, and describes the project:

In “The Land of NOMO”, the world mirrors the way you think and feel—new adventures await every visitor. When you find the glowing butterfly, you might also discover something special hidden deep within your heart.

The 2025 World Expo will take place from April 13 to October 13, 2025 on the man-made Yumeshima island in Osaka Bay. This will be the second time Osaka has hosted a World Expo after Expo '70, 55 years earlier. (A remnant of that expo is the famous Tower of the Sun that appeared in 20th Century Boys and other stories.)

The expo will also show a new 3D CG anime short titled "Neo Atom Tanjō" (The Birth of Neo Astro Boy ), based on Osamu Tezuka 's Astro Boy and Black Jack manga and anime. The expo will also feature "Gundam Next Future Pavilion," the Gundam -themed area. Shōji Kawamori is collaborating with Yōko Kanno for his new hybrid virtual reality short film "499-Byō Watashi no Gattai" ("499 Seconds: My Gattai" or 499 Seconds: My Combination), which will play at the "Live Earth Journey" pavilion at the expo.

The event's mascot Myaku Myaku inspired a series of anime shorts that aired from March 3 through March 6.

Sources: The Land of Nomo project's website, Comic Natalie