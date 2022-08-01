And thus continues the big battle to end all big battles.
The first half of this episode sees the Worst Generation throwing everything they have at Big Mom to knock her off the side of Onigashima and into the sea, while also attempting to keep her various animated companions from saving her. It sounds silly when you say it out loud but that's really the entire approach – and it totally makes sense. Why fight two Emperors of the Sea when you could fight just one instead?
It's kind of funny to think about, but the weakness of the Devil Fruits is seldom a key aspect of the story. Sure, it's never forgotten about as far as plot or abilities go, but for a series that takes place almost entirely around water it's rare that characters sinking to their death comes up in combat. In fact, I think you could make an argument that in battles between extremely powerful Devil Fruit users it would be far more difficult to outright slay an opponent and far more efficient to just try and knock them off their ship and into the water Smash Brothers style.
Which… is what our plucky heroes are doing here: aiming for that big ring out. Sadly, it doesn't work and Big Mom is back on her way soon enough.
The second half of the episode focuses on Zoro trying to stop Kaido from giving Luffy the ol' coup de grace while he's laid out. This gives us a return of one of my favorite Zoro abilities, the Demon Asura strike. It's been, what, twenty years since we've seen it last and we still haven't gotten much in the way of an explanation for what it is. Shockingly for Zoro though, this single big attack does not instantly win him the fight. But, in true Wano fashion it does look extremely cool and sets up Luffy's triumphant rise again which is a good bonus if nothing else.
So yeah, more Wano means more gorgeous fights and it looks like that ain't ending anytime soon. See you next week for more.
16th volume's 2nd part launched on Friday― The afterword in the second part of the 16th volume of Kugane Maruyama's Overlord light novel series revealed on Friday that the novels will end in two volumes. Kugane Maruyama began the original Overlord light novel series online in 2010, and Kadokawa's Enterbrain imprint began publishing the series in print with illustrations by so-bin in 2012. Yen Press ...
Megumi Ogata, Rie Kugimiya join cast with Yumeta Company, Toei Animation returning― The "Digi Fes 2022" event confirmed the finalized title, new and returning cast members, and returning studios for the upcoming new film in the Digimon Adventure 02 anime on Saturday. The event also screened the beginning of the film for the first time in public. The film's formal title is Digimon Adventure 02 The Be...
Machine Robo: Battlehackers, Symphogear XV, The Princess and the Pilot, Tales of Symphonia also licensed― Discotek announced during its panel at Otakon on Saturday that it has licensed the following titles: The 1981-1986 Urusei Yatsura anime The City Hunter films and specials Machine Robo: The Running Battlehackers Senki Zesshō Symphogear XV The Princess and the Pilot The Tales of Symphonia OVAs Dis...
My Isekai Life, Danmachi IV, Vermeil in Gold, Ya Boy Kongming! also get dubs― HIDIVE announced during its Otakon panel on Saturday that it will add The Super Dimension Century Orguss anime to its streaming service in fall 2022 (Discotek licensed the anime). In addition, the service revealed more dubcasts, which include: My Isekai Life: dub debuting in August Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Sco...
The official Twitter account for the television anime of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga unveiled a new key visual on Friday. The account also revealed that there will be a new promotional video and main cast reveal event on MAPPA's YouTube channel on August 5 at 8:00 p.m. JST. Crunchyroll will stream later this year in over 200 countries and territories around the world. The company will st...
Hiroki's mom finds reassurance after talking with a gay colleague but it's her own husband that is putting the biggest strain on the family, including their likely gay son.― In volume two of Okura's gentle series I Think Our Son is Gay, mom Tomoko is present when a man comes to pick up her boss at Steamy Bento. Immediately her coworkers begin speculating on his sexuality, and that makes Tomoko uncom...
Beat the heat (and crowds) and check out everything from life-size weapon replicas to recreated game environments from the massively popular mobile game Fate/Grand Order!― Fate/Grand Order's convention was back in Japan this weekend after a two year COVID-related absence to celebrate the 7th Anniversary of the wildly successful mobile game and the Fate series in general. And just in case you weren't...
Fate/Grand Order Fes. 2022 is happening in Japan right now and we've captured your favorite servants in our merch gallery!― After a two year COVID-related absence, Fate/Grand Order's convention was back in Japan this weekend to celebrate the 7th Anniversary of the wildly successful mobile game and the Fate series in general. As is expected at events like these, we got to see a lot of merch—and not j...
Anime viewers may get a lot more out of this introductory volume of the manga that inspired it, because if you're armed with a bit more knowledge, the foreshadowing is everywhere.― Hindsight is, as the saying goes, 20/20. That means that if you're already familiar with the story of Shadows House from its anime adaptation, you may get a lot more out of this introductory volume of the manga that inspi...
A team whose credits include The Witcher, Shang-Chi, and the CG-animated Saint Seiya series shared their five year journey to bring Knights of the Zodiac to reality.― Director Tomek Baginski and Toei Animation producer Yoshi Ikezawa dove into the details of their partnership and how they worked together to bring Knights of the Zodiac to life. Fight choreographer Andy Cheng spoke about his involvemen...
This dual-protagonist JRPG shows a lot of promise...but still needs its technical problems smoothed out.― Boasting creative staff from both America and China, Arrowiz Studios is currently hard at work producing a brand-new JRPG: Mato Anomalies. We were fortunate enough to gain access to an exclusive demo of the game on PC courtesy of Arrowiz. Mato Anomalies takes place in a retro-futuristic version ...
Volume 5 shows that Ragna Crimson is a work that can cover a wider range of tones and speeds, while also letting Daiki Kobayashi flex creative muscles that previously haven't been at the forefront.― This is perhaps the most restrained volume of Ragna Crimson thus far. Ragna and Crimson are in a situation unlike any they have been in previously, and it makes for a nice change of pace while allowing t...
"[Seiya] is such a great character from the get-go...He grows up feeling so lonely and in that loneliness, he builds walls around himself because he's afraid of letting someone else in for fear of getting hurt again."― Screenwriters Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken, best known for their work on 10 Cloverfield Lane, are the minds behind the movie's script. Having worked on multiple projects in the pas...
Getting a copy of Xenoblade 3 might necessitate a plane ticket to NYC at this point!? Also: bid farewell to the Wii U and 3DS eShop, catch up on Dragon Quest news, and much much more!― And so it is that we find ourselves here again. My name is Jean-Karlo and I'm happy to see you all again, if you're coming back—or for the first time, if you're new. I'm hoping you guys are having a good time—I know I...
With an interesting mix of combat and visual novel-esque presentation, wrapped in a more dramatic, almost horror-filled tone, Digimon Survive looks to be an interesting addition to the franchise we all know and love.― Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Digimon Anime, Digimon Survive presents a brand-new adventure set in a mysterious world where your choices matter. With an interesting mix of co...
CRYSTALLINE RESONANCE : FINAL FANTASY Piano Concert takes over with a brand-new program, revisiting all FINAL FANTASY games.― It will be time to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the FINAL FANTASY series with a majestic piano performance in perfect sync with impressive HD game footage projected onto a giant screen! Following the acclaimed PIANO OPERA: music from FINAL FANTASY World Tour in 2015-2016...
This third cour is full of episodes that showcase things that make Waccha PriMagi! stand out among other titles in the Pretty series and magical girl idol shows in general.― There are plenty of things that make Waccha PriMagi stand out among other titles in the Pretty series and magical girl idol shows in general. This third cour is full of episodes that showcase that; it leans harder into coding an...