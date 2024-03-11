How would you rate episode 22 of

"Are we dating?"

I nearly fell out of my seat from pure cuteness overload just hearing that line because those three simple words perfectly sum up this entire episode. Our cast is now in their third year of middle school; people are getting taller, voices are getting deeper, and many more adjustments are coming. The current dynamic of Kyotaro and Anna is entirely different than before, and thus, there is a question of how self-conscious they should be around each other in school. The gap between them has gotten so irrevocably small that they keep making little mistakes in portraying that closeness despite wanting to keep it under wraps. I like that this is portrayed on both sides because while Anna has gotten physically closer to Kyotaro, he slips up a few times from being protective over who Anna touches to always finding himself in her orbit. They don't want to be separated, which could cause future issues for different reasons.

Two main hurdles were introduced in this episode that I assume will be resolved before the series ends. The first one is defining their relationship. There is no disillusionment, and there is no room for excuses. They like each other and are aware of that. However, they're both inexperienced and cautious over different things that prevent them from making the definitive next step even though they are dancing at the razor's edge. For Kyotaro, it still seems to be a matter of public perception. He knows he can't be as open in his relationship with Anna because of her career, but he's also aware of how many people look up to her or have a thing for her. I'm glad that this seems less like a case of him not thinking that he's good enough and more like wanting to keep the peace with everybody. Anna's reason is portrayed beautifully in the letter found at the end. You can tell she's probably holding herself back even more than Kyotaro, but she's overtly aware of what kind of person he is. She knows that if she pushes too hard or rocks the boat too much, he might pull away from her again. She's trying to respect his boundaries and follow his pace, which is very mature.

The second hurdle they need to be terrified about is the wrong people figuring out about the relationship. This episode introduces two new classmates who seem to be overly involved in their classmates' love lives. That feels like a very teenage thing to do. Love can sometimes be seen as a fascination or exciting thing that's all about celebrating, and while it doesn't seem like their intentions are malicious, they are intrusive. The implication is that they might've been part of why another couple broke up. There was this pressure for them to go out after the weird theatrics of the confession. In many ways, they prove Kyotaro's point about keeping the relationship a secret for a while.

It needs to be on their terms if they confess to each other. It needs to be when they are away from any external pressure, when the mood is right, and when they can fully be open and honest with each other. We got so close during this episode between the first name excitement and the desire to be close to each other. I laughed a bit at the implication that Anna wanted to be physically intimate with Kyotaro right then and there in the library. Honestly, it also makes me upset that we're almost at the end. Just a few more weeks before I am left with a danger void in my heart.

