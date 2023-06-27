Step aside, seasonal premieres! This week, we're turning the spotlight on an anime powerhouse that needs no introduction: Dragon Ball Z . Buckle up as we make a trip down memory lane to revisit moments from the iconic franchise.

Chris

Nicky, sometimes I find myself wishing for "the good old days" when just a few powerhouse franchises defined my anime-watching experience as a child. And I know wishes can come true; we just need to partake in a grueling, demanding, lengthy search across the globe for the mystical Dragon Balls, and then we'll finally be able to-



Oh, huh, that was easier than I expected.

Nicky

Well, your wishes will be granted because today, we're tackling one of the biggest powerhouse franchises known to anime-kind! We tend to focus heavily on seasonal series here at This Week in Anime, but we do love to take a minute and reflect on anime from years past when we have the moment. With the spring season gone and summer yet to arrive, many anime viewers may choose to spend time with series that are more evergreen, so to speak, whether it's crossing something off their insurmountable backlogs or revisiting old favorites. This is part of what keeps anime from fading, and there are fewer series that are bigger and greener than good old Dragon Ball Z .

Well, your wishes will be granted because today, we're tackling one of the biggest powerhouse franchises known to anime-kind! We tend to focus heavily on seasonal series here at This Week in Anime, but we do love to take a minute and reflect on anime from years past when we have the moment. With the spring season gone and summer yet to arrive, many anime viewers may choose to spend time with series that are more evergreen, so to speak, whether it's crossing something off their insurmountable backlogs or revisiting old favorites. This is part of what keeps anime from fading, and there are fewer series that are bigger and greener than good old

Dragon Ball Super and a continuing stream of in-canon movies! But once upon a time, the Z incarnation of the DB anime ruled the airwaves, and so Toei was pumping out a bunch of movies spun off from that, and now Crunchyroll has finally added the first wave of those films to its catalog.



That's just the first seven for now. If you're waiting to see Broly or that one where Goten and Trunks fight Hitler, you'll have to wait a couple more weeks.

Dragon Ball specials a year (a trend they continued with Z, of course). They're not super fancy, and their runtimes barely ever extend over an hour. Some of them are retellings of arcs from the show, while most of them serve as early examples of Jump movies as filler. "Films" is also a bit different from what most people might expect, as most of these are more akin to specials. Toei would produce several different short specials and then release them in theaters as limited double-features, resulting in approximately one to twospecials a year (a trend they continued with, of course). They're not super fancy, and their runtimes barely ever extend over an hour. Some of them are retellings of arcs from the show, while most of them serve as early examples of Jump movies as filler.

DBZ movies specifically originated what people still regard as the Jump movie template, but it is out in full force in what I watched of these releases. Some new baddie uncoupled from any of the original show's plot appears, and starts enacting some evil scheme, so Goku and pals need to punch 'em real good to stop them. Maybe Bulma or Gohan gets taken hostage for flavor? Some bootleg version of the Ginyu Force showing up is also inevitable.



Oh yeah, I don't know that the DBZ movies specifically originated what people still regard as the Jump movie template, but it is out in full force in what I watched of these releases. Some new baddie uncoupled from any of the original show's plot appears, and starts enacting some evil scheme, so Goku and pals need to punch 'em real good to stop them. Maybe Bulma or Gohan gets taken hostage for flavor? Some bootleg version of the Ginyu Force showing up is also inevitable.

DBZ 's audience might not necessarily be there for the plot so much as an excuse to watch the characters do things. So, some might get a kick out of situations like Piccolo being mind-controlled and Goku struggling against him to protect Gohan, a little banter between characters, or really just watching Goku come in and pulverize the crap out of some guy, as he ought to do.



It's also not like Toei has ever had a good track record for adaptation and pacing. The series was already plagued with padding and budget issues, something I'm sure modern One Piece fans could sympathize with. Though, that might not be as sacrilegious as it sounds when you also have to consider that most of DBZ 's audience might not necessarily be there for the plot so much as an excuse to watch the characters do things. So, some might get a kick out of situations like Piccolo being mind-controlled and Goku struggling against him to protect Gohan, a little banter between characters, or really just watching Goku come in and pulverize the crap out of some guy, as he ought to do.

Dragon Ball where Piccolo was the one who held the role of Goku's rougher rival, a role that would later be so definitively held by Vegeta.

I will say it was cool to come in and revisit this much older era of Dragon Ball where Piccolo was the one who held the role of Goku's rougher rival, a role that would later be so definitively held by Vegeta.

The World's Strongest and The Tree of Might also predate the concept of Super Saiyan, so I found that the nature of the skirmishes had a little more resemblance to their live-action kung-fu style roots, as they didn't have the shortcut of that additional power creep. However, the whole premise of The World's Strongest is just that Goku is inherently OP. At least popping a fish-like mook like a balloon feels creative! It makes a sad deflate noise and everything.

The World's Strongest and The Tree of Might also predate the concept of Super Saiyan, so I found that the nature of the skirmishes had a little more resemblance to their live-action kung-fu style roots, as they didn't have the shortcut of that additional power creep. However, the whole premise of The World's Strongest is just that Goku is inherently OP. At least popping a fish-like mook like a balloon feels creative! It makes a sad deflate noise and everything.



Right, it's interesting how they don't even really mess about with bonus new forms or attacks for the first few of these. Goku wins the day just using the Genki Dama (that's Spirit Bomb to you and me) a comical amount of times in a row.

I should also mention that this is the first time I've really revisited Z since I was a kid, so there's a chance I might misremember some things. Also, I've mostly watched the series on TV (not counting Super), so this is my first time watching these movies.

I should also mention that this is the first time I've really revisited Z since I was a kid, so there's a chance I might misremember some things. Also, I've mostly watched the series on TV (not counting Super), so this is my first time watching these movies.

That revisiting angle is certainly an easy selling point of Crunchyroll having these up now. These movies were always basically intended as a way to get a snapshot of the Dragon Ball Z experience without committing to a story for more than an hour. So if you just want to throw on Dead Zone to see how it holds up to your Toonami -tinted memories, there's no real harm. But watching multiple of these things in a row does drive home those repetitious "template" elements. To me, it makes them more interesting today as curiosities, snapshots of where Dragon Ball Z was at when each movie came out. Like, you have Goku still using the Nimbus cloud in World's Strongest, but when we get to Lord Slug just a couple of movies later, they're teasing him going Super Saiyan.





Gohan also plays a much bigger role (because this was before they gave up on pushing him as a protagonist character), and you can see where they're kind of experimenting with tropes that come around again later, like Turles being an evil version of Goku before seeing that done again with Goku Black in Super.

Tree of Might was a movie I hadn't seen since I was a kid, and I was happy to have it wind up as my favorite of the few of these we sampled for this column. It actually has some themes and ideas it's approaching, with Turles not simply being an "Evil Goku" but a way for Goku to react to and push back against his violent Saiyan heritage.





Tree of Might was a movie I hadn't seen since I was a kid, and I was happy to have it wind up as my favorite of the few of these we sampled for this column. It actually has some themes and ideas it's approaching, with Turles not simply being an "Evil Goku" but a way for Goku to react to and push back against his violent Saiyan heritage.

It combines with the movie's mild environmentalist elements to really put the "Nature" in "Nature vs Nurture".

Dragon Ball as it ages, and the characters fall into their more domestic patterns of being a super-sitcom. Though, I will say I thought The World's Strongest was fun too but mostly also because it's another example of Piccolo being a better father figure to Gohan than his actual father (much to the agony of Chichi). #1 Green Dad, right there. The Daydream sequence at the beginning was a cute touch, to mention something that isn't a fight.

Oh yeah, that's also a thing that comes up with Dragon Ball as it ages, and the characters fall into their more domestic patterns of being a super-sitcom. Though, I will say I thought The World's Strongest was fun too but mostly also because it's another example of Piccolo being a better father figure to Gohan than his actual father (much to the agony of Chichi). #1 Green Dad, right there. The Daydream sequence at the beginning was a cute touch, to mention something that isn't a fight.



They had a setup for these movies so solidly figured out that multiple of them include Gohan-and-Piccolo-based musical numbers.



The second one also introduces a cute dragon (Haiya Dragon or Icarus in the dub, I'm told) that is essentially Gohan's stray puppy, including the part where Mom says, "No, you can't keep it, but Dad says it's okay as long as it stays away from the canon."





That's another thing to witness within these movies: How ancillary the titular Dragon Ball had already become to the show's overall approach. Movies like World's Strongest, Tree of Might, and Lord Slug all feature the gathering of the trinkets being absolutely trivialized as asides, compared to the story-arc-stretching motivation they could provide in the classic Dragon Ball .

Look, when you use the powers of omnipotent wish-granting to restore a critter's forest, it's natural that it's going to imprint on you a little bit. That's another thing to witness within these movies: How ancillary the titular Dragon Ball had already become to the show's overall approach. Movies like World's Strongest, Tree of Might, and Lord Slug all feature the gathering of the trinkets being absolutely trivialized as asides, compared to the story-arc-stretching motivation they could provide in the classic Dragon Ball .





Gonna call up my boy Shenron next time a car breaks down or something; he's clearly just a very good handyman despite having very few hands. In hindsight, they probably should've thought about that when the bad guys blew up Yamcha's car. Speaking of hindsight, do you ever think about how many bullets Bulma dodged Matrix-style when you start comparing Vegeta to heckin' Yamcha?!

Vegeta may have blown up whole planets full of people, but at least she'll never need to worry about him blowing all their money on an impulsive car purchase.

And then to completely non-sequitur onto the topic of another thing that blows and involves money, as much as I had fun with these movies, I will note that their transfer quality and audio kinda suck. Current anime fans might feel dissatisfied with the quality. If you couldn't tell from our screencaps, the versions on CR aren't very polished; they're hella grainy and in need of an update. There are notable holes in the film, and the dialogue is occasionally blown out. Some may be curious why these couldn't be touched up before being brought to a modern platform compared to their 2006 DVD release.

Dragon Ball Z , and yeah, these movies are no exception. One thing that can't be conveyed in static screencaps is how jittery the video gets on some of these. And woof, that audio is supremely muffled. On that note, Crunchyroll only has the original Japanese audio versions up, which is fine by me since I haven't interacted with subbed Dragon Ball as much and was curious to check out more of that version. But on the other hand, I looked up what Funimation 's dubbed version of Lord Slug did to the soundtrack, and by Kami, I would love to experience this at some point.



The only thing missing is some Linkin Park for true 00's AMV synergy. I know the transfer and master's quality has always been a thing with releases of Dragon Ball Z , and yeah, these movies are no exception. One thing that can't be conveyed in static screencaps is how jittery the video gets on some of these. And woof, that audio is supremely muffled. On that note, Crunchyroll only has the original Japanese audio versions up, which is fine by me since I haven't interacted with subbed Dragon Ball as much and was curious to check out more of that version. But on the other hand, I looked up what Funimation 's dubbed version of Lord Slug did to the soundtrack, and by Kami, I would love to experience this at some point.

I concur that it was a nice change to hear the Japanese cast, especially Masako Nozawa mixing up her performance for Tullece, or Turles as he was named in some versions, but missing the Dub is a significant omission if you're relying on nostalgia. DBZ has had a complicated localization history, including dubs, but the current English dub cast has rightfully earned their place in my heart alongside those characters. Not to mention, it's poor for accessibility. In fact, DBZ is one of the few series where you could be totally fine as a pure Dub-only fan, as many people are. The other audio tracks are also missing, which means you can't even listen to the original Spanish dub as God intended!

Crunchyroll just dumping the quickest, dirtiest versions they could get their hands on into their catalog. In some respects, it's ironic, since fully uncut, Japanese-language releases of DBZ would've been a holy grail for fans in the era these films originally came out. But now that renders them just mere curiosities as much as the actual plots of the movies themselves. Even if my dub-conditioned ears got quite a kick out of hearing King Kai just sounding like a Normal Guy.

That absolutely feels like a failure to understand the cultural impact of what you're working with. And between that and the quality on display here, it does come off like Crunchyroll just dumping the quickest, dirtiest versions they could get their hands on into their catalog. In some respects, it's ironic, since fully uncut, Japanese-language releases of DBZ would've been a holy grail for fans in the era these films originally came out. But now that renders them just mere curiosities as much as the actual plots of the movies themselves. Even if my dub-conditioned ears got quite a kick out of hearing King Kai just sounding like a Normal Guy.

Oh yeah, I mostly bring it up because I want to inform you that the licensors aren't the only ones responsible for maintaining the quality of older anime. Having a vague knowledge about the anime restoration process, I know that the version of anime we get can really only depend on the materials we're given from JP licensors. Some licensors, like the folks at Discotek , try really hard to get the best quality no matter what, but it's a painstaking effort to try and remove that many errors. I'm not really sure if this version of DBZ can be "fixed" without Toei doing the legwork to actually get the old broadcast tape or another version that can be used. Other large properties under Toei's jurisdiction, like Sailor Moon and One Piece , have had to deal with similar issues of non-cooperation from the home end of things. It's frustrating enough that some people may recognize Toei for having a reputation of being a cheap studio only capable of producing poor-quality animation, some of which is a result of the poor transfer. However, it's still disappointing since while Toei is cheap, they are a historically important studio, having made its name with the 1958 Panda and the Magic Serpent (currently The White Snake Enchantress ), and history is kinda a large part of its biz at this point. Since they're historic, they've also kept some of the best talent. For every sloppy shortcut these movies make, there's some occasional brilliance. Especially during the fights, DBZ 's iconic fast timing limits the number of frames but leaves room for the overall impact.



World's Strongest's arctic lab setting, Tree of Might's torn-up arborpocalypse forest, or Lord Slug's sick darkness-enshrouded cityscapes. They're a far cry from the blasted-out desert wastelands some might more colloquially associate with DBZ .



Given that these movies are 75% fights by volume, it's appreciable that they get them so right. I may crack wise about how disposable some of the villains are (Lord Slug is just a find-replace'd Demon King Piccolo), but they still find ways to freshen up the circumstances around battling them. The backgrounds, in particular, stand out for me, with stuff like World's Strongest's arctic lab setting, Tree of Might's torn-up arborpocalypse forest, or Lord Slug's sick darkness-enshrouded cityscapes. They're a far cry from the blasted-out desert wastelands some might more colloquially associate with DBZ .

Yeah, those hand-painted backgrounds are definitely part of what gives this cell-shaded era of anime that "theatrical" feel. They really contribute to the sense of overall scale. It's better than an empty wasteland, I say. Some of the hand-drawn special effects are also nice, occasionally. There's a color cohesion I don't see as much once everything became digital.

Those pros and cons, as well as the comparisons, all circle back to an even more pertinent question: Are the DBZ movies still the best choice for bite-size or introductory Dragon Ball experiences, considering all the other options available for the franchise in this era?

Dragon Ball as a whole, but I still had the base concepts like the characters and the whole Saiyan thing ingrained in me from childhood and decades of fandom osmosis. Tree of Might, as you said, works really well on that kind of indirect familiarity, knowing what Saiyans are capable of and the tension regarding how the same evil nature that shadows Goku also resides within his son, Gohan (before we are reminded of Gohan's gentle heart).

Hmm, as I sit down and spend an afternoon, World's Strongest and Tree of Might were pretty nice to revisit (although, they lack a few important elements like Vegeta), but they're also banking on your familiarity with some of the premise and the characters. It was perfect for me, as someone who is very casual with Dragon Ball as a whole, but I still had the base concepts like the characters and the whole Saiyan thing ingrained in me from childhood and decades of fandom osmosis. Tree of Might, as you said, works really well on that kind of indirect familiarity, knowing what Saiyans are capable of and the tension regarding how the same evil nature that shadows Goku also resides within his son, Gohan (before we are reminded of Gohan's gentle heart).

DBZ has grown to be, even more so these days, where I feel like it's at a level where many viewers jumped into Super with just a general cultural osmosis of the characters and setting. So, watching these movies won't catch you up on the classic elements of the show, apart from some of those odd bits of trivia we've mentioned. They also don't get as clever with the more comedic or dramatic elements of the franchise the way modern movies like Battle of the Gods or Super: Broly do.



And with those new movies out there, and more directly, Dragon Ball Z Kai set to stream on Hulu starting next week, it makes one wonder if "We have the Saiyan Saga at home" has as much place when we can, in fact, watch an efficiently recut version of the Saiyan Saga at home. Regardless of how much fun I had with Tree of Might.

For me, they're interesting in the face of the absolute institution DBZ has grown to be, even more so these days, where I feel like it's at a level where many viewers jumped into Super with just a general cultural osmosis of the characters and setting. So, watching these movies won't catch you up on the classic elements of the show, apart from some of those odd bits of trivia we've mentioned. They also don't get as clever with the more comedic or dramatic elements of the franchise the way modern movies like Battle of the Gods or Super: Broly do.

And with those new movies out there, and more directly, Dragon Ball Z Kai set to stream on Hulu starting next week, it makes one wonder if "We have the Saiyan Saga at home" has as much place when we can, in fact, watch an efficiently recut version of the Saiyan Saga at home. Regardless of how much fun I had with Tree of Might.

Kai is "shorter" at 167 episodes instead of the original 291, but it is a little more recent too. I think the digitally animated version of Dragon Ball has other visual issues, but it's probably going to be more familiar to a modern fan compared to some of these. The Lord Slug movie looks particularly rough, with its transfer somehow being way dirtier than the other two. It particularly suffers during the crowd shots when taking on multiple henchmen.

Tree of Might did for Goku.

It's a pity, given how, as I said, I dig a lot of the base design of that one, even if its status as a Demon King Piccolo Arc reskins renders it rather redundant. Not to mention, they didn't really take the opportunity they had there to do for Piccolo what Tree of Might did for Goku.

Goku may have been raised by Humans from the get-go, but Piccolo is Dragon Ball 's original proof that domesticating your arch-villains is possible. I should also note that although the villains introduced in these films aren't in the manga or the series, several of them such as Lord Slug were designed by Toriyama, which is part of why his role feels very believable. Also, Piccolo is domesticated, but he is not above playing dirty. He often offers a hand of mercy to his opponent before following up with a "psych" and even rips off his own ears!



How some of these movies interface with that broader Dragon Ball Z canon adds its own interesting layer to the case. Dead Zone's Garlic Jr. returned for a filler arc in the DBZ TV anime, while anime-filler-original character Pikkon shows up in the later Fusion Reborn movie. This just makes the aforementioned Kai excising said filler leaving these elements in these movies feeling that much more orphaned. These things may not fully fit with Toriyama's vision of Dragon Ball , but as you said, he did contribute elements to them. And characters like the original version of Broly, or Cooler and Janemba, do continue to pop up in additional media like the Dragon Ball Fighterz video game. So it demonstrates that these movies have remained part of the lasting DBZ zeitgeist. With that in mind, maybe they can be said to be worth revisiting.







I think it also fully depends on the person. While there has been pushback against filler for as long as I can remember, enjoying media isn't always about min-maxing your time. A person might feel differently if they're aware that the stakes are of no consequence to the actual series and are seeking an hour of distraction. I could definitely see myself putting the dub on while cleaning or something if that were an option.

Dragon Ball entry that doesn't demand a ton of your time, yet still showcases the fundamentals that have made this series such a hit for... checks... nearly forty years?! Dang, now I'm realizing just how old I am, and I've decided I want a different wish.

Yeah, there's something to be said for any Dragon Ball entry that doesn't demand a ton of your time, yet still showcases the fundamentals that have made this series such a hit for... checks... nearly forty years?! Dang, now I'm realizing just how old I am, and I've decided I want a different wish.