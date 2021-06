ODDTAXI is the tightly-written noir we didn't know we needed. Nicky and Steve look into why this walrus-starring mystery cannot be missed.

― One of the most intriguing series from the last season is a slowburn mystery starring a walrus, an alpaca, and a mobster porcupine. ODDTAXI is the tightly-written noir we didn't know we needed. Nicky and Steve look into why ODDTAXI cannot be missed. This series...