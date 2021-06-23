Intern Annika

Have you heard the story about the abandoned house where a girl still waits for her friends to finish their game of hide-and-seek? And what if mosquitos can carry on the grudges of those they feed upon, even after death?― As far as genres go, many people forget that horror is one often marketed to younger readers, and not just in its relatively safe Fear Street or Goosebumps forms. Plenty of authors...
Ex-physicist Toh Enjoe and director Atsushi Takahashi discuss animating kaiju and just some of the science behind creating a Toho's iconic monster.― Godzilla Singular Point is the newest animated reimagining of the classic kaiju franchise. Atsushi Takahashi directed the anime at Bones, with sci-fi writer and ex-physicist Toh Enjoe writing the script. ANN interviewed these two key figures in anticipa...
Consider this your official invitation to the Summer 2021 Anime Trailer Watch Party with SungWon Cho! Tune in LIVE on tonight at 5pm PDT/8pm EDT!― Consider this your official invitation to the Summer 2021 Anime Trailer Watch Party with SungWon Cho! Tune in LIVE on Wednesday, June 23rd at 5pm PDT/8pm EDT! Voice actor and YouTube personality SungWon (ProZD) will join executive editor Lynzee Loveridge ...
France's Cyber Group Studios aims to begin production by late 2021/early 2022― The children's entertainment trade publication Kidscreen reported on Monday that Square Enix's Final Fantasy IX game is inspiring an animated series. Paris-based Cyber Group Studios has signed a co-development and co-production deal with Square Enix to create an animated series for 8- to 13-year-olds. Cyber Group Studios'...
In an interview published on the official website of Kodansha's FRaU magazine on June 10, flutist and Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko voice actress Cocomi mentioned that she is looking forward to an anime adaptation of Tatsuya Endō's SPY×FAMILY manga coming next year. The part of the sentence mentioning SPY×FAMILY is now deleted, but may still be viewed using the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine. GMO...
After much anticipation for the next arc, My Hero Academia has...rearranged everything? Is the upcoming movie to blame? We were promised villains!― The ANN Aftershow - My Hero Academia Ep 101: Where the Hell are the Villains?! After much anticipation for the next arc, My Hero Academia has...rearranged everything? Is the upcoming movie to blame? We were promised villains! AJ, Lynzee, and Jacki debat...
When former punk Takemichi gets a do-over, his friends and girlfriend's lives are on the line. It's time travel, now with more delinquents!― Takemichi discovers his adolescent thug life isn't what it's cracked up to be--if the state of his constantly smashed skull is any indicator. When the former punk gets a do-over, his friends and girlfriend's lives are on the line. It's time travel, now with mo...
The adolescent romance series comes to a close in this volume. How did this tearjerker wrap up its relationships?― This review contains spoilers. In their afterword, Kaito says that they wanted Blue Flag to be three things: about choices, to show the world as the characters see it, and to be a story where characters actually talk to each other, because in their experience as a romance reader, most p...
Heidi checked out the latest Tales game and found the makings of a stunning new entry in the beloved franchise.― Folks, I have good news: Tales of Arise is, in fact, a Tales game. Okay, that might sound like a stupidly obvious statement, but there has been some trepidation from the fanbase that Bandai Namco's Tales Studio might be trying to take the series in a more “Western” direction. It's not ent...
This plainly isn't going to be a show for everyone. It's slow-moving and doesn't always use its plot points or characters as well as it might, and apart from their work “transferring” humans from earth to Seilfal, the gods are almost non-entities.― Of all of the various permutations that the isekai genre can go through, the soothing slice-of-life story has perhaps the most hurdles to overcome. In pa...
MARS RED has been taking anime viewers by surprise with its evocative tale of vampires living in Japan's Taisho era. ANN reached out to director Kouhei Hatano and screenwriter Jun'ichi Fujisaku to learn more about how this unique story was adapted.― Mars Red has been taking anime viewers by surprise with its evocative tale of vampires living in Japan's Taisho era. The story is based on a stage readi...
Anya may be the heart of both the Forger family and SPY x FAMILY entire, but not every volume can be just about her – it's called Spy x Family, after all.― Anya may be the heart of both the Forger family and Spy x Family as a whole, but not every volume can be just about her – it's called Spy x Family, after all. That means that, while the book is still replete with great Anya moments, it's also fin...