Start Dates Revealed for New Manga by Taiyo Matsumoto, Daruma Matsuura

This year's 10th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine revealed on Friday that the magazine will launch Taiyo Matsumoto 's Mukashi no Hanashi (Old Tales, pictured below) manga in the 11th issue on May 8, and Daruma Matsuura 's as-yet untitled new manga in the 13th issue on June 12. The magazine had originally announced the two manga in December, along with six other manga launching in the magazine.

Mukashi no Hanashi will have story by Issei Eifuku . The manga will tell stories of those without names buried by history.

Viz Media published Matsumoto's Tekkonkinkreet ( Black & White ), Blue Spring , GoGo Monster , No. 5 , and Sunny manga in North America, and released Matsumoto's Cats of the Louvre ( Louvre no Neko ) manga in September. Viz also released Fumihiko Sori 's live-action film adaptation of Matsumoto's Ping Pong manga, while Funimation released the Ping Pong anime series and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment released the Tekkonkinkreet anime film.

Matsuura launched her Kasane manga in Evening in April 2013 as her debut work, and ended it in August 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 14th and final volume in September 2018. The manga was nominated for the Kodansha Manga Awards and the Manga Taisho Award in 2015.

Kodansha Comics began releasing the manga digitally in English in 2017. The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation that had its first screening at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival in Switzerland in July 2018 and won the audience award in the international competition category. The film opened in Japan in September 2018 at #9.