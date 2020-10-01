Entire Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 Will Be Finished Before Airing, Studio Head Says

Anime director and Bibury Animation Studio founder Tensho posted on Twitter on Wednesday that the staff of Gotōbun no Hanayome ∬ ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ ), the second season for The Quintessential Quintuplets ( Gotōbun no Hanayome ) anime, is planning to complete all the episodes before the season's broadcast. Tensho said that he made the post to assuage the worry of some fans about the impact of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the season's production. Bibury Animation Studio is animating the new season.

The season will debut on TBS , Sun TV , and BS11 in January 2021 after a delay due to COVID-19. The new season was originally scheduled to premiere in October.

Kaori ( Endro~! , Yuyushiki , How to keep a mummy ) is directing the new season, replacing Satoshi Kuwabara . Keiichirō Ōchi is returning from the first season to oversee the series scripts. Bibury Animation Studio ( Azur Lane , Grisaia: Phantom Trigger ) is animating the second season, replacing Tezuka Productions . Masato Katsumata ( Azur Lane Assistant Animation Director ) is providing the character designs and serving as chief animation director. Hanae Nakamura and Miki Sakurai are returning to compose the music.

The anime will feature a returning cast.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation offered an English dub .