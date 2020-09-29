The Quintessential Quintuplets Anime Season 2 Reveals TV Ad, More Staff

Series premieres in January after COVID-19 delay

The official website for The Quintessential Quintuplets ( Gotōbun no Hanayome ) anime revealed a commercial, additional staff, and a new visual for Gotōbun no Hanayome ∬ ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ ), the second season, on Wednesday.

The season will debut on TBS , Sun TV , and BS11 in January 2021 after a delay due to COVID-19. The new season was originally scheduled to premiere in October.

Kaori ( Endro~! , Yuyushiki , How to keep a mummy ) is directing the new season, replacing Satoshi Kuwabara . Keiichirō Ōchi is returning from the first season to oversee the series scripts. Bibury Animation Studio ( Azur Lane , Grisaia: Phantom Trigger ) is animating the second season, replacing Tezuka Productions . Masato Katsumata ( Azur Lane Assistant Animation Director ) is providing the character designs and serving as chief animation director. Hanae Nakamura and Miki Sakurai are returning to compose the music.

Additional staff members include:

The anime will feature a returning cast.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation offered an English dub .

Kodansha Comics is releasing Negi Haruba 's manga digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

One day, a poor high school second-year named Futaro Uesugi comes across a private tutoring gig with good pay. But his pupils are his classmates!! And they're quintuplets!! A-and they're all gorgeous girls, but they're also troublemakers who hate to study and are on the verge of flunking out! And his first task is simply gaining the sisters' trust?! Every day is a party! The curtain is rising on the Nakano quintuplets' quirky romantic comedy with five times the cute!!

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and Haruba ended the manga in the 12th issue on February 19.

The anime is inspiring Gotōbun no Hanayome Itsutsugo-chan wa Puzzle o Gotōbun Dekinai , its first smartphone game, for iOS and Android this year.