Tatsuhisa Suzuki to Continue Ranmaru Kurosaki Role in Utano☆Princesama Franchise

The official website for the Utano☆Princesama franchise revealed on Friday that voice actor Tatsuhisa Suzuki will continue to voice the character Ranmaru Kurosaki in the franchise. Broccoli stated staff came to the decision after careful consideration and discussion.

The latest entry in the franchise, the Gekijō-ban Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours film, will open in Japan on September 2. A one-hour special titled Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours: Tabi no Hajimari (The Start of a Journey) will first air on July 31.

Suzuki took a hiatus from "all entertainment industry activities" in August. His musical unit OLDCODEX and Suzuki's agency made the announcement shortly after singer LiSA , Suzuki's wife, also announced a hiatus "from some of her activities" due to mental and physical fatigue. Suzuki and LiSA announced their marriage in January 2020. The Weekly Bunshun magazine reported in July 2021 on an alleged extramarital affair between Suzuki and a female work associate.

Suzuki's agency I'm Enterprise announced in March that he had fully returned from the hiatus. The agency explained that after his health recovered, he has been gradually returning to work since the end of last year and was now ready to fully resume his work schedule. The agency apologized to fans and all involved for the inconvenience and concerns due to "last year's media reports and his poor health."

During his hiatus, several franchises replaced Suzuki in planned roles, including the Ultraman anime, Toei 's 45th live-action Super Sentai series Kikai Sentai Zenkaiger, the The Misfit of Demon King Academy anime, and the Tokyo Revengers anime.



Source: Utano☆Princesama franchise's website via Game Yoridori SubCul Midori Park