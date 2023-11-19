Yen Press Opens Job Listing for Freelance Light Novel Translators

Image courtesy of Yen Press

revealed on Tuesday it is looking to hire freelance Japanese-to-English translators for light novels. Those interested can submit an application with a resume attached to [email protected] . The position is 100% remote.

Information regarding start date, length of position, and pay will be provided once a candidate makes initial contact.

Yen Press was founded in 2006 and aside from manga and light novels it also publishes Korean manhwa , Chinese manhua, original American comics, and original English graphic novel adaptations of existing properties.



Source: Email correspondence

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.