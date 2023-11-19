News
Yen Press Opens Job Listing for Freelance Light Novel Translators
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Information regarding start date, length of position, and pay will be provided once a candidate makes initial contact.
Yen Press was founded in 2006 and aside from manga and light novels it also publishes Korean manhwa, Chinese manhua, original American comics, and original English graphic novel adaptations of existing properties.
Source: Email correspondence
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.