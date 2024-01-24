Death Stranding: Director's Cut Game Comes to Mac, iOS, iPad on January 30

Original Death Stranding game shipped for PS4 in November 2019

Image via Hideo Kojima's Twitter © Kojima Productions

505 Games announced on Tuesday that Kojima Productions' Death Stranding: Director's Cut game for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPads and Mac computers with M-series chips will launch on January 30.

The original Death Stranding game shipped for PlayStation 4 in November 2019. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2020 after a delay from June 2020 due to COVID-19. Death Stranding: Director's Cut , the PlayStation 5 version of the game, launched in September 2021. Death Stranding: Director's Cut launched for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in March 2022.

The game is inspiring a film adaptation at Hammerstone Studios ( Barbarian, Bill and Ted Face the Music ).

Kojima Productions is developing the Death Stranding 2 (temporary title) game. The game will feature Norman Reedus , Léa Seydoux, Elle Fanning , Shioli Kutsuna , and Troy Baker .

Source: Press release