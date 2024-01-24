×
News
Death Stranding: Director's Cut Game Comes to Mac, iOS, iPad on January 30

posted on by Anita Tai
Original Death Stranding game shipped for PS4 in November 2019

f6c3yfaw4aa35av
Image via Hideo Kojima's Twitter
© Kojima Productions

505 Games announced on Tuesday that Kojima Productions' Death Stranding: Director's Cut game for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPads and Mac computers with M-series chips will launch on January 30.

The original Death Stranding game shipped for PlayStation 4 in November 2019. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2020 after a delay from June 2020 due to COVID-19. Death Stranding: Director's Cut, the PlayStation 5 version of the game, launched in September 2021. Death Stranding: Director's Cut launched for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in March 2022.

The game is inspiring a film adaptation at Hammerstone Studios (Barbarian, Bill and Ted Face the Music).

Kojima Productions is developing the Death Stranding 2 (temporary title) game. The game will feature Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, and Troy Baker.

Source: Press release

