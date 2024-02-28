×
'Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You' TV Anime Confirmed

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda

Kodansha confirmed the television anime for Haruka Mitsui's Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. (Dōse, Koishite Shimaunda. or KoiShima) manga on Thursday. Mitsui drew the below illustration to celebrate the announcement.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Mizuha's seventeenth birthday is the pits. Her parents totally forgot, and the senpai she likes isn't interested in her. But when her longtime childhood friend asks her out, Mizuha has to sort out what this change could mean…and all in the middle of a global pandemic!

Mitsui began serializing the manga in Nakayoshi in October 2020, and Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in Japan in October 2023. Kodansha USA Publishing released the sixth volume in English in July 2023.

Source: Comic Natalie

