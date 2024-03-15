Former Crunchyroll Director Miles Atherton Joins Anime Trending Site's Board

Image via LinkedIn

The anime news and statistics website Anime Trending announced on Thursday that Miles Atherton (formerly) has joined the site's board of directors as an advisor.

Atherton joined Crunchyroll in 2013 as a sales consultant. He eventually became a content analyst, brand manager, and then the senior manager of social media and editorial programming before becoming a company director. During his eight years at the company, he expanded Crunchyroll 's social media network to become one of WarnerMedia's largest and founded the editorial programming department.

Atherton then joined European anime distributor Anime Limited in 2021 as chief marketing officer, leaving the company in November 2023. He is also currently the Chief Executive Officer of the consulting company White Box Entertainment, LLC.

Source: Press release