Anime Limited Appoints Former Crunchyroll Director Miles Thomas as Chief Marketing Officer

British distributor Anime Limited (All the Anime) announced on Wednesday that it has appointed former Crunchyroll director of community marketing and social media Miles Thomas as its chief marketing officer. The company stated that Thomas will be supporting " Anime Limited 's expansion into new territories and verticals." Thomas will serve at Anime Limited 's senior leadership team is his new global role.

Anime Limited also announced that it has promoted Kerry Kasim to general manager for the United Kingdom and Ireland, and Jessica Poce ( Anime Limited 's previous general manager, UK and Ireland) to chief operating officer. Anime Limited added that it hopes to expand its "impact on the global anime scene," with home video distribution, music distribution, and merchandising, with its upgraded leadership team.

Thomas joined Crunchyroll in 2013 as a sales consultant. He eventually became a content analyst, brand manager, and then the senior manager of social media and editorial programming before becoming a company director. During his eight years at the company, he expanded Crunchyroll 's social media network to become one of WarnerMedia's largest and founded the editorial programming department.

Source: Press release