Voice Actress Nozomi Yamamoto Announces Marriage

Voice actress Nozomi Yamamoto announced on Twitter that she married an "ordinary man" (someone not in the entertainment industry) on Wednesday. Yamamoto posted the announcement with a photo of an Evangelion -themed marriage registration form.

If you're keeping a tally, yes, Yamamoto is the sixth The [email protected] voice actress to announce a marriage in the past few days for the New Year holiday. The other five voice actresses are Haruka Yoshimura, Aya Suzaki, Rei Matsuzaki, Juri Kimura, and Rika Tachibana.

Yamamoto described her new husband as "tolerant, humorous, and sometimes delicate." The voice actress plans to continue her career in her married life.

Yamamoto's anime roles have included The [email protected] Cinderella Girls ' Rika Jōgasaki, Wake Up, Girls! 's Moka Suzuki, Haganai 's Yukimura Kusunoki, Love Live! School idol project 's Fumiko, and PriPara 's Cosmo Hōjō. She has also performed theme songs for anime such as Ange Vierge , Joshiraku , Idol Incidents , and Genshiken: Second Generation .