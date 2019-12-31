Voice Actress Aya Suzaki, Writer Takashi Ifukube Marry

There must be something in the water for The [email protected] actresses this holiday season. That's right, a third fourth voice actress from the franchise has announced her marriage in the last few days.

Voie actress Aya Suzaki and writer Takashi Ifukube announced their marriage on their respective social media accounts on Tuesday. The couple registered their marriage earlier in the day, and Suzaki vowed to continue working as earnestly as before, developing herself more as she takes on various roles. Suzaki noted in her announcement that December 31 is the birthday of Tamako, Suzaki's character in the Tamako Market and Tamako Love Story anime.

Suzaki played Minami Nitta in The [email protected] Cinderella Girls and [email protected] Cinderella Girls Theater . Her other anime roles have included Knights of Sidonia 's Shizuka Hoshijiro, Trinity Seven 's Selina Sherlock, various characters in Kan Colle , and Assassination Classroom 's Kaede Kayano. She has also performed theme songs for anime such as Assassination Classroom , Tamako Market , Release the Spyce , and The [email protected] Cinderella Girls .

Ifukube has written scripts for anime such as Pretty Rhythm Dear My Future , Love Rice , B-PROJECT , and Line Town .

The [email protected] voice actresses Rei Matsuzaki and Juri Kimura both announced marriages earlier on Tuesday, while Rika Tachibana revealed her marriage on Saturday. Other The [email protected] actresses who married in 2019 include Yumi Hara, Manami Numakura, and Eriko Nakamura.