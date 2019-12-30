Shirobako Voice Actress Juri Kimura Announces Marriage, Baby

Voice actress Juri Kimura announced both her marriage and the birth of her child on her Twitter account on Tuesday.

Her message on Twitter is as follows: "How has your New Year's holiday been? I have an announcement for everyone today. My first child with the person I married was safely delivered this year.

"I thank everyone who reorganized their schedules out of consideration for my health and everyone at my agency Haikyo. Your warm actions towards me have touched my heart.

"I will continue my work after this.

"First off, in 2020, there's the Shirobako movie ! I'm waiting for the movie's release with a Don Don Donut!

"I hope to get plenty of work next year, so I humbly ask for your support."

Kimura's first major anime role was in Shirobako as protagonist Aoi Miyamori. The cheerful Aoi works as a production assistant for Musani Animation where she learns what it's really like to create anime. Kimura reprised her role in the upcoming Shirobako film set to premiere in Japan in February.

Since her debut in Shirobaki, Kimura has also voiced characters in Granbelm , Ao-chan Can't Study! , The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , Keijo!!!!!!!! , and more.