Demon Slayer Sweeps Animedia Character Awards 2019

The Animedia magazine holds awards for the year's standout anime characters, as chosen by readers. The February 2020 issue reveals the results of the 2019 awards: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba received 11 awards between seven characters, making it the biggest winner in the yearly awards.

Series protagonist Tanjirō Kamado is the official MVP, receiving the awards for "bright" and "courageous." Other characters to receive awards are as follows:

Giyū Tomioka: "Strong", "Cool", "Mysterious"

Kyōjurō Rengoku: "Hot"

Nezuko Kamado: "Cute"

Shinobu Kocho: "Beautiful"

Mitsuri Kanroji: "Sexy"

Zenitsu Agatsuma: "Cute and bratty"

Tanjirō voice actor Natsuki Hanae commented on the results, saying that Demon Slayer 's record-breaking performance is an indication of how many charismatic characters it has. He said that Nezuko winning the "cute" award made a lot of sense. When asked what scene he thought makes Tanjirō the MVP, he said, "Everything, but if I had to narrow it down to one thing, I guess I'd pick episode 19." In the future, he'd like to see Tanjirō win the "kind" and "diligent" awards.

Other anime characters to get an award were Conan Edogawa ( Detective Conan ), who won the "clever" award, and Raki Kiseki ( Aikatsu on Parade! ), who won the "newcomer" award.