Khara Releases First 3 Evangelion Rebuild Films For Free on YouTube

Studio Khara began streaming the first three Evangelion Rebuild films, Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone , Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , on the Eva-Extra smartphone app on Saturday and on YouTube on Monday. The free online release will be available until April 30.

Khara 's official website states that it is currently working on releasing the audio commentaries "so that you can enjoy yourselves even more now that you'll be spending such a long time inside your homes."

The NHK BS4K will also broadcast the films on TV in Japan. The first film broadcast on April 18 from 11pm, and the subsequent films will be broadcast in weekly intervals.

The three films debuted in 2007, 2009, and 2012 respectively. The fourth and final film, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), has been delayed indefinitely due to concerns over COVID-19 and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was scheduled to open in Japan on June 27.

Netflix began streaming the original Neon Genesis Evangelion television anime series as well as the Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth and Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion films last June.