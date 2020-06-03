Gibiate Anime Sells ED Theme Song For COVID-19 Relief

Digital copies of 'Endless ~Across the Time~' song are available to download from anime's website after donation

The Gibiate anime series announced on Monday that it will sell digital downloads of the ending theme song "Endless ~Across the Time~" for users who donate money to the project's charity fund. All proceeds will go to COVID-19 relief funds and supporting medical professionals combating the virus.

The theme song is performed by Sugizo and Maki Ohguro . After donating, users will be able to download the song via the anime's official website any time until September 30. Users can choose to donate money in yen from the following amounts: 200, 300, 500, 1,000, 3,000, 5,000, 10,000, 30,000, and 50,000.

The website explains that because Gibiate is an anime about bringing hope to a virus-stricken land, the staff feels passionate about making a positive change in reality as well, hence the charity project.

Gibiate Project, a global IP development group that includes Yoshitaka Amano (Final Fantasy games), is developing the series. The group announced the anime at Anime Expo 2019 last July.

Gibiate Project describes the anime's "ultimate survival action" story:

In 2030, Japan. A virus has infected humans throughout the world.

Infected people turn into different forms of monsters based on their ages, sexes and races. The virus is named 'Gibia' - after being rich in variety like gibier.

Just then, a pair of samurai and ninja appeared in such a blighted wasteland of Japan.

They both travelled from the early Edo period, fighting together with help from a doctor who tries to find cure for Gibia.

Facing ceaseless attacks from Gibia, and outlaws that attack travelers for food, they start the dangerous journey with enemies all around.

Ryō Aoki , the production committee chairman and executive producer for the anime, confirmed last month that the anime will premiere in July as originally planned.

